Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Through dynamic archival footage and compelling interviews, this film is the first documentary to profile the youth-led movement of nonviolent civil disobedience against the Vietnam War, a critical part of the antiwar movement that eventually forced an end to both the war and draft conscription.

Your web browser is not supported The Boys Who Said No! Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Boys Who Said NO!" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Credits: Judith Ehrlich - Director. Christopher Colorado Jones - Founding Producer. Bill Prince - Producer. Scott Walton - Editor. Michael Chandler - Consulting Editor. HUSEYIN SARI - Line Producer, Technical Director & Second Editor. Blanche Chase- Archival Researcher. Diana Houts - Administrative Support. Distributed by American Public TV

