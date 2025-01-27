The Boys Who Said No!
Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!
Through dynamic archival footage and compelling interviews, this film is the first documentary to profile the youth-led movement of nonviolent civil disobedience against the Vietnam War, a critical part of the antiwar movement that eventually forced an end to both the war and draft conscription.
Credits: Judith Ehrlich - Director. Christopher Colorado Jones - Founding Producer. Bill Prince - Producer. Scott Walton - Editor. Michael Chandler - Consulting Editor. HUSEYIN SARI - Line Producer, Technical Director & Second Editor. Blanche Chase- Archival Researcher. Diana Houts - Administrative Support. Distributed by American Public TV