Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Chautauqua At 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 11, 2025 at 1:52 PM PST
All Rise performance in "Chautauqua at 150: Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise"
Katie Graham
/
PBS
All Rise performance in "Chautauqua at 150: Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise"

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"Chautauqua At 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise" will tell the institution’s story through the voices of its current patrons and partners, including those who have spoken and performed from Chautauqua’s iconic stages over the past several years.

Chautauqua Institution, founded in the late 19th century as a place for Americans to make purposeful use of leisure time, has dedicated itself to using arts and education to elevate the discussions that have transformed our nation throughout its history.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Chautauqua At 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise Trailer

Celebrate the story and lasting impact of this iconic institution through inspiring stories of faith and democracy with a stirring performance of Wynton Marsalis' "All Rise" and appearances by Kathryn Hahn, Kwame Alexander, Misty Copeland, and more.

Unity Through Interfaith and APYA

Watch On Your Schedule: "Chautauqua At 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise" will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on station-branded PBS platforms across the country, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO.

Salman Rushdie’s Attack at Chautauqua

Credits: Produced by Black Robin Media. Lynne Robinson serves as executive producer and director. Jocelyn Sigue is producer. Christopher Farley is executive in charge for PBS.

"Chautauqua At 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise"
Dave Munch / Photo Editor
"Chautauqua At 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise"

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News