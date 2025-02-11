Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"Chautauqua At 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise" will tell the institution’s story through the voices of its current patrons and partners, including those who have spoken and performed from Chautauqua’s iconic stages over the past several years.

Chautauqua Institution, founded in the late 19th century as a place for Americans to make purposeful use of leisure time, has dedicated itself to using arts and education to elevate the discussions that have transformed our nation throughout its history.

Chautauqua At 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise Trailer

Celebrate the story and lasting impact of this iconic institution through inspiring stories of faith and democracy with a stirring performance of Wynton Marsalis' "All Rise" and appearances by Kathryn Hahn, Kwame Alexander, Misty Copeland, and more.

Unity Through Interfaith and APYA

Watch On Your Schedule: "Chautauqua At 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise" will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on station-branded PBS platforms across the country, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO.

Salman Rushdie’s Attack at Chautauqua

Credits: Produced by Black Robin Media. Lynne Robinson serves as executive producer and director. Jocelyn Sigue is producer. Christopher Farley is executive in charge for PBS.