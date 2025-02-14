NOVA: Pompeii's Secret Underworld

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 pm. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

New archaeological finds in Pompeii are revealing that the city, hailed as a sophisticated jewel of the Roman Empire, hid a very dark side. As the evidence unfolds, a much more complex picture of the fated city comes into view.

Using the technique developed more than 150 years ago by Pompeii's then-director of excavations, Giuseppe Fiorelli, the excavation team filled a void in the ash layer with plaster, and made a perfect cast of a horse.

