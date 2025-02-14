Give Now
NOVA: Pompeii's Secret Underworld

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:44 PM PST
An aerial view of Mount Vesuvius. NOVA "Last Days of Pompeii"
Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 pm. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

New archaeological finds in Pompeii are revealing that the city, hailed as a sophisticated jewel of the Roman Empire, hid a very dark side. As the evidence unfolds, a much more complex picture of the fated city comes into view.

NOVA: Pompeii's Secret Underworld: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Pompeii's Secret Underworld" will be available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS app, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Using the technique developed more than 150 years ago by Pompeii’s then-director of excavations, Giuseppe Fiorelli, the excavation team filled a void in the ash layer with plaster, and made a perfect cast of a horse. SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Last Days of Pompeii"
NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives.

An ornate ceremonial chariot recently discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, decorated with bronze and tin medallions on the sides and rear. SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Last Days of Pompeii"
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
