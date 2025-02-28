Monday, March 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

The world is facing a crisis as baby boomers age into dementia. The U.S. is no exception with an estimated 16 million unpaid dementia family caregivers currently punching dementia in the face every damn day while trying to keep our dementia loved ones and ourselves afloat emotionally, physically, financially.

The documentary feature "Wine, Women, & Dementia" exposes the isolation, financial stress, physical and emotional toll these family caregivers shoulder for their dementia loved ones and themselves.

And in a system that offers few resources or support, they build community, champion each other, and learn to celebrate Life on the long road to death.

Credits: Director: Kitty Norton. Producer: Beth Rigazio. Taki Oldham Co-Producer..