Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Wine, Women & Dementia

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:26 PM PST
Seeking healing and comfort in community, a dementia family caregiver road trips the U.S. to swap caregiver stories of love, humor, and devotion with other family caregivers who share this hilariously heartbreaking end-of-life journey.

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

The world is facing a crisis as baby boomers age into dementia. The U.S. is no exception with an estimated 16 million unpaid dementia family caregivers currently punching dementia in the face every damn day while trying to keep our dementia loved ones and ourselves afloat emotionally, physically, financially.

The documentary feature "Wine, Women, & Dementia" exposes the isolation, financial stress, physical and emotional toll these family caregivers shoulder for their dementia loved ones and themselves.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

And in a system that offers few resources or support, they build community, champion each other, and learn to celebrate Life on the long road to death.

Take Action:

Credits: Director: Kitty Norton. Producer: Beth Rigazio. Taki Oldham Co-Producer..

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News