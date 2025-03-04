BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES: Season 3

Fridays, March 7 - 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Seasons 1 - 4 now with KPBS Passport!

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES is a New Zealand television detective drama series. The series is set in the fictitious New Zealand town of Brokenwood in the North Island and is filmed in the greater Auckland region.

The Brokenwood Mysteries - series trailer

Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd is sent from Auckland to Brokenwood to investigate a local police officer. With a possible murder investigation underway that might link the two, Shepherd takes charge.

After the investigation, Shepherd reassesses his life and decides to stay on indefinitely, even though it means a demotion to Detective Senior Sergeant. Brokenwood is a seemingly quiet country town where Shepherd, who has an unconventional approach to police work, is assisted by local Detective Kristin.

Sims, who is precise and efficient at her job, to solve murders. As the series progresses, the working relationship between the two moves from rocky to functional as they begin to appreciate each other's talents.

The core cast includes Neill Rea as Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd, Fern Sutherland as Detective Kristin Sims, Nic Sampson as Detective Constable Sam Breen, Cristina Ionda as Dr. Gina Kadinsky, medical examiner, Jarod Rawiri as Detective Constable Daniel Chalmers.

SEASON 3 EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 301 “The Black Widower” - Ray has created ‘Lord of the Ringz Tours’ tailored for tourists. Not long afterwards, his wife Debbie is found dead under a giant foam spider.

Episode 302 “Over Her Dead Body” - When the coffin is opened at Declan’s funeral, what is revealed is not his body but that of a young woman.

Episode 303 “The Killing Machine” - Charlie Baxter, chairman of the Classic Car Restoration Society, is found dead next to his much loved El Dorado.

Episode 304 “A Merry Bloody Christmas” - Mike and his team investigate the murder of a man dressed as Santa, found with his throat slit.

