Rick Steves Iceland

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 3, 2024 at 11:07 AM PST
Tourists taking photos from behind Seljalandsfoss waterfall, Iceland.
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport and YouTube

In "Rick Steves Iceland," travel guru Rick Steves introduces viewers to Iceland's majestic landscapes and hardy culture.

Rick Steves Iceland: Preview

In Reykjavík, a world capital with a small-town feel, Rick tours the endearing sights, browses for sweaters, tastes fermented shark, learns Icelandic insights with a local, and then finally takes a dip in a thermal swimming pool.

Rick Steves at Ingólfstorg in Reykjavík, Iceland.
The journey leads through a world of glaciers and fjords to the geothermal hotspot of Lake Måvatn, before concluding with a spin around scenic Snæfellsnes Peninsula.

Leifur Eiríksson statue and Hallgrímskirkja church in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Along the way, Rick visits a few slice-of-Icelandic-life museums, sod-roofed settlements, steaming volcanoes, and even goes whale watching.

Rick Steves and crew in the Westman Islands, off Iceland's South Coast.
Distributed by American Public Television

