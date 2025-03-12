Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport and YouTube

In "Rick Steves Iceland," travel guru Rick Steves introduces viewers to Iceland's majestic landscapes and hardy culture.

Rick Steves Iceland: Preview

In Reykjavík, a world capital with a small-town feel, Rick tours the endearing sights, browses for sweaters, tastes fermented shark, learns Icelandic insights with a local, and then finally takes a dip in a thermal swimming pool.

RICK STEVES’ EUROPE / APT Rick Steves at Ingólfstorg in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The journey leads through a world of glaciers and fjords to the geothermal hotspot of Lake Måvatn, before concluding with a spin around scenic Snæfellsnes Peninsula.

Rick Steves’ Europe / APT Leifur Eiríksson statue and Hallgrímskirkja church in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Along the way, Rick visits a few slice-of-Icelandic-life museums, sod-roofed settlements, steaming volcanoes, and even goes whale watching.

RICK STEVES’ EUROPE / APT Rick Steves and crew in the Westman Islands, off Iceland's South Coast.

Distributed by American Public Television

