Premieres Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, March 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

In this special, host and science communicator Maiya May investigates the root cause of the recent Los Angeles wildfires and uncovers how communities can better prepare for future disasters. To explain the breakdown of conditions that led to this extreme weather event, "Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm" interviews survivors, scientists, first responders and public officials, including former U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merril, former LA County Fire Chief Derek Alkonis, retired U.S. Forest Service Fire Scientist Jack Cohen, Ph.D., and LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marro.

First Look at Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm

Throughout the special, May also helps audiences understand the history and science behind urban firestorms in the U.S. From record-breaking heat and prolonged drought to the challenges of firefighting in extreme winds, she learns how a perfect storm of conditions turned these LA fires into a historic catastrophe.

How do we protect homes, lives and communities in an emerging era of large wildfires? What role does the community have in mitigating future disasters? May gets to the bottom of these questions and also takes audiences to the Institute for Business and Home Safety Lab in South Carolina, where researchers simulate urban fire conditions to find ways to make communities more resilient.

Why the LA Fires are Almost Impossible to Stop

Filmmaker Quote:

“'Weathered' started as a series that aimed to educate the public on our most common natural disasters, how they’re changing and what we can do to prepare,” said Maiya May, host of "Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm." “In the wake of the tragic LA fires, I’m proud that this show can continue to be a vital resource, providing clarity about the events leading up to the fire and actionable steps that we can all take to prevent disasters like this one in the future. I’m grateful to the scientists, fire officials, survivors and everyday heroes for giving their time and sharing their stories. I hope audiences come away with crucial insight into how humanity can thrive in our ever-changing world."

Watch On Your Schedule: "Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm" will be available to stream starting Wednesday, March 19, on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO. The series will also be available on PBS YouTube channels, including PBS Terra.

Credits: Produced for PBS by Balance Media. Series producer and director is Trip Jennings. Executives in charge for PBS are Adam Dylewski, Diana El-Osta, and Maribel Lopez. Presented by PBS SoCal