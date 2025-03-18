Give Now
The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Concert

By Jennifer Robinson
Published March 18, 2025 at 12:21 PM PDT
The Marley Brothers performing during 2024's The Legacy Tour to honor their legendary father, Bob Marley.
Tizzy Tokyo
/
PBS
The Marley Brothers performing during 2024’s The Legacy Tour to honor their legendary father, Bob Marley.

Premieres Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, March 23 at Noon on KPBS TV and 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

For over three decades, the Marley Brothers — Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian — have established themselves individually as renowned solo artists, collectively boast an impressive 22 Grammy Awards, and continue their father’s charitable initiatives.

The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Concert: Preview

With Bob Marley's 80th birthday in 2025, the brothers embarked on 2024's The Legacy Tour, the first time they had toured together in 20 years. Performing their individual hits and the iconic Bob Marley catalog, the Marley Brothers 23-date journey honored their father’s universal impact, all during a momentous year for the genre.

The Marley Brothers performing during 2024’s The Legacy Tour to honor their legendary father, Bob Marley.
Michael Caswell/Scene in the Dark
/
PBS
The Marley Brothers performing during 2024’s The Legacy Tour to honor their legendary father, Bob Marley.

There’s no greater homage than experiencing Marley's music live through his sons, who carry on his enduring influence across popular culture.

The&nbsp;Marley Brothers performing during 2024’s The Legacy Tour to honor their legendary father, Bob Marley.
Tizzy Tokyo
/
PBS
The Marley Brothers performing during 2024’s The Legacy Tour to honor their legendary father, Bob Marley.

Performances in the program include:

  • “Natural Mystic”
  • “Get Up, Stand Up”
  • “So Much Trouble in the World”
  • “I Shot the Sheriff”
  • “Is This Love”
  • “Buffalo Soldier”
  • “Jamming”
  • “War/No More Trouble”
  • “Three Little Birds”
  • “Iron Lion Zion”
  • “Exodus”
  • “Could You Be Loved”
  • “One Love”
The Marley Brothers - The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Concert
Tizzy Tokyo
/
PBS
The Marley Brothers performing during 2024’s The Legacy Tour to honor their legendary father, Bob Marley.

KPBS Passport is a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
