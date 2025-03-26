CALL THE MIDWIFE: Season 14 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, March 30 - May 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app / Stream the fist 4 episodes now with KPBS Passport!

Season 14 of CALL THE MIDWIFE begins in 1970, marking a new decade in Poplar. As chaos unfolds when activists on the Isle of Dogs block access in their bid for independence, Dr. Turner and the midwives must work to keep things running as usual. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus House will continue to tackle social challenges like poor housing, poverty, and various health issues, including a puzzling case of apparent immaculate conception.

CALL THE MIDWIFE: First Look: New Midwives, New Decade, New Drama in Season 14

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, March 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Protests on the Isle of Dogs cause chaos for the Nonnatus team, while an apparent immaculate conception concerns the midwives. Sister Julienne and Trixie plan to fight back the Board of Health’s disapproval of the way Nonnatus House operates.

BBC Studios / PBS Roger Noble (CONOR O’DONNELL) Colette Corrigan (FRANCESCA FULLILOVE) Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK) Shelagh Turner (LAURA MAIN) Angela Turner (ALICE BROWN) May Tang (APRIL RAE HOANG)

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, April 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital. An outbreak of gonorrhea sees Shelagh and Miss Higgins using the Council’s new tracing system to identify contacts for testing and treatment.

BBC Studios / PBS Trixie Aylward (HELEN GEORGE) Arlene Brewer (ABIGAIL HOOD)

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, April 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion and Dr. Turner suspects spina bifida. Meanwhile, during her district rounds, Joyce is about to visit a difficult patient when a sudden gas explosion ensues chaos and leaves many injured.

BBC Studios / PBS Joyce Highland (RENEE BAILEY)

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, April 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - New postulant Sister Catherine arrives at Nonnatus House. Disappointment strikes as responses for the measles vaccination clinic remain low. Dr. Turner suggests sterilization to a mother of seven if she no longer wants any more children.

BBC Studios / PBS Fred Buckle (CLIFF PARISI) Sister Catherine (MOLLY VEVERS)

Episode 5: Premiere Sunday, April 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - On her rounds, Sister Julienne visits a pregnant woman living in an abandoned warehouse with visible bruises who refuses an examination. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus team cares for a man confined to an iron lung after being paralyzed by polio.

BBC Studios / PBS Eva Baldwin (LAURA HANNA) Sister Julienne (JENNY AGUTTER)

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, May 4 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - It's September 1970 and the local dustbin strike leads to a refuse site established outside Nonnatus House. With Rosalind unwell, Joyce takes over her rounds, including a visit to a rude patient who resents being examined by her.

BBC Studios / PBS Joyce Highland (RENEE BAILEY)

Episode 7: Premieres Sunday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint. Dr. Turner volunteers at a methadone clinic to treat heroin addiction. Meanwhile, the Turners get news of May's adoption hearing, and Sister Catherine is invited to take her first vows.

Episode 8: Premieres Sunday, May 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - The challenges of midwifery hit close to home when a Mother and Baby Home is evacuated. Meanwhile, Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn, and Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.

Watch On Your Schedule: CALL THE MIDWIFE: Season 14 will be available to stream with the PBS app for a limited time. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Stream the fist 4 episodes now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

