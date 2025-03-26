CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Back Streets Rome
Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Christopher Kimball goes off the beaten path to learn new twists on Italian classics. He starts with Fresh Egg Pasta with Brown Butter and Hazelnuts.
Then, Rosemary Gill shows that Roman-Style Chicken Cacciatore is not always a chunky, tomato-heavy braise.
Rose Hattabaugh prepares Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings in Tomato Sauce, and we investigate how to tame the acidity of tomato sauce.
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.
Distributed by American Public Television