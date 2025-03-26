Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Back Streets Rome

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 26, 2025 at 11:13 AM PDT
Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings in Tomato Sauce (Palline al Verde)
Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings in Tomato Sauce (Palline al Verde)

Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Christopher Kimball goes off the beaten path to learn new twists on Italian classics. He starts with Fresh Egg Pasta with Brown Butter and Hazelnuts.

Fresh Egg Pasta with Brown Butter and Hazelnuts
Fresh Egg Pasta with Brown Butter and Hazelnuts

Then, Rosemary Gill shows that Roman-Style Chicken Cacciatore is not always a chunky, tomato-heavy braise.

Roman-Style Chicken Cacciatore
Roman-Style Chicken Cacciatore

Rose Hattabaugh prepares Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings in Tomato Sauce, and we investigate how to tame the acidity of tomato sauce.

Back Streets Rome | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 21

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Distributed by American Public Television

