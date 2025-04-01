KATAVI: AFRICA’S FALLEN PARADISE on NATURE

Premieres Wednesdays, April 2–16, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

In the heart of Africa’s Great Rift Valley lies Katavi, a little-known National Park spanning more than three thousand square miles of western Tanzania. Here, Nature’s filmmakers capture a once-in-a-lifetime event – a severe drought followed by heavy rains that tests the survival skills of all those that call Katavi home in NATURE: KATAVI: AFRICA'S FALLEN PARADISE.

Preview of Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise: Sanctuary

In Katavi National Park, lions, hippos and crocodiles live more or less in harmony, until an unusual climatic cycle transforms the natural dry season into the toughest drought in almost a century.

© Owen Prümm / PBS Aerial of a starving lioness slapping a crocodile for a hippo carcass. Katavi National Park, Tanzania.

Desperation pushes all these animals to the edge of their endurance. Lion cubs face mortal danger from a rogue male lion intent on a takeover.

© Owen Prümm / PBS Lioness with her cubs. Katavi National Park, Tanzania.

Hippos fight viciously for territory rights in a dwindling river. Even crocodiles, usually capable of surviving prolonged periods without food or fresh water, fall victim to the intense conditions.

© Owen Prümm / PBS Two hippos in a mud pool. Katavi National Park, Tanzania.

And when the drought finally breaks, Katavi veers from one extreme to another. For some, the return of the rains brings not salvation, but further peril.

© Owen Prümm / PBS Lioness behind a crocodile. Katavi National Park, Tanzania.

How Birds and Crocs Work Together to Trap Fish

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Sanctuary” Premieres Wednesday, April 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Katavi National Park is typically a lush paradise for wildlife in Tanzania. However, the upcoming dry season looms more threatening than ever before. Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families who must navigate this change of seasons.

© Owen Prümm / PBS Overhead shot of a hippo pod. Katavi National Park, Tanzania.

Episode 2: “Purgatory” Premieres Wednesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - The dry season is developing into a severe drought that is more intense than anything Katavi National Park has witnessed before. The young animals attempt to understand their rapidly changing world while the experienced adults rely on their years of knowledge to survive.

© Owen Prümm / PBS Elephant in front of hippos in Katuma River. Katavi National Park, Tanzania

Episode 3, “Salvation” Premieres Wednesday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - After the worst drought in years, hope looms on the horizon. The rains finally arrive, and the water brings relief and movement for all. However, the parched land cannot absorb the heavy rain, bringing fresh dangers and further testing the animal families’ survival skills.

© Owen Prümm / PBS Extreme drought forces a crocodile, a hippo mother and her baby, to cool off together in a mud pool. Katavi National Park, Tanzania.

Credits: Production of The WNET Group, Terra Mater Studios and Shibumi Films in association with ARTE and WDR. The miniseries is written, produced and directed by Owen Prümm and produced by Sarita Sharma. Narrated by Nimmy March. For Terra Mater Studios, Sabine Holzer, Martin Mészáro and Michael Frenschkowski are Executive Producers. For NATURE, Fred Kaufman is executive producer. Bill Murphy is series producer. Janet Hess is series editor. Danielle Broza is Digital Content & Strategy Lead. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group.