Benise - 25 Years of Passion!

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:20 PM PDT
Premieres Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In this new concert special — Benise’s eighth for PBS — the 'Prince of Spanish Guitar' presents a collection of fan favorites that showcase his Emmy Award-winning stage productions over the last 25 years. He also celebrates his 25th anniversary by launching a 40-city tour in 2025. Through intimate conversations with Benise, "25 Years of Passion!" reveals the cultural and personal influences that have shaped the man and the musician.

Benise - 25 Years of Passion! Preview

Viewers take center stage as they go on the road with the guitarist in Spain, China, Paris, Egypt, India, Cuba, Italy, Dubai, and more.

Classical guitar meets Classic Rock, as Benise adds a unique twist to The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” and Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.” He also brings his signature touch to classics like Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” and Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Aranjuez.”

Featuring a diverse global cast of musicians and dancers, "Benise – 25 Years of Passion!" is a musical journey of Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, African drumming, and more. Special guests include Pavlo, the Mediterranean guitar superstar, and Daniel Emmet, the classical crossover, Las Vegas headliner and multilingual singer featured on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Benise - 25 Years of Passion!" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
