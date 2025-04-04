Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: New Cookie Classics

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 4, 2025 at 9:54 AM PDT
Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies
Connie Miller of Studio Atticus
/
APT
Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies

Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

On this episode, MILK STREET takes your favorite cookie recipes to the next level! Christopher Kimball begins with a grown-up version of the ultimate classic, Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies
Connie Miller of Studio Atticus
/
APT
Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies

Then, Bianca Borges combines sweet and salty with crunchy and chewy to bake Peanut-Butter Miso Cookies.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Peanut-Butter Miso Cookies
Connie Miller of Studio Atticus
/
APT
Peanut-Butter Miso Cookies

Finally, Rose Hattabaugh looks to the Middle East for inspiration and prepares Tahini Swirl Brownies.

Tahini Swirl Brownies
Connie Miller of Studio Atticus
/
APT
Tahini Swirl Brownies
New Cookie Classics | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 22

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Watch On Your Schedule: "New Cookie Classics" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Cookies
MILK STREET KITCHEN
/
APT
Cookies

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET on Facebook / Instagram

Distributed by American Public TV

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News