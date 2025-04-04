CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: New Cookie Classics

Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

On this episode, MILK STREET takes your favorite cookie recipes to the next level! Christopher Kimball begins with a grown-up version of the ultimate classic, Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Connie Miller of Studio Atticus / APT Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies

Then, Bianca Borges combines sweet and salty with crunchy and chewy to bake Peanut-Butter Miso Cookies.

Connie Miller of Studio Atticus / APT Peanut-Butter Miso Cookies

Finally, Rose Hattabaugh looks to the Middle East for inspiration and prepares Tahini Swirl Brownies.

Connie Miller of Studio Atticus / APT Tahini Swirl Brownies

New Cookie Classics | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 22

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Watch On Your Schedule: "New Cookie Classics" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

MILK STREET KITCHEN / APT Cookies

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET on Facebook / Instagram

Distributed by American Public TV