Premieres Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 1775, a ragtag army of farmers and tradesmen went to war against the most powerful army in the world, ultimately winning American independence. What military technologies did the American colonies use in their fight for freedom, and how did they help propel them to one of history’s most unlikely victories?

Archaeologists and historians uncover the real stories of innovation, skill, and strategy that determined the outcome of important battles. From the Brown Bess musket to the world’s first military submarine, get a closeup look at the powerful and sometimes ingenious weapons that helped the colonies win the war.

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Revolutionary War Weapons" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

NOVA on Facebook / Instagram / X

