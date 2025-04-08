Give Now
NOVA: Revolutionary War Weapons

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 8, 2025 at 10:28 AM PDT
How did a ragtag army defeat the most powerful army in the world to win American independence? Discover the key military technologies that helped propel the colonies to victory, from the Brown Bess musket to the world’s first military submarine.

Premieres Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 1775, a ragtag army of farmers and tradesmen went to war against the most powerful army in the world, ultimately winning American independence. What military technologies did the American colonies use in their fight for freedom, and how did they help propel them to one of history’s most unlikely victories?

Archaeologists and historians uncover the real stories of innovation, skill, and strategy that determined the outcome of important battles. From the Brown Bess musket to the world’s first military submarine, get a closeup look at the powerful and sometimes ingenious weapons that helped the colonies win the war.

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Revolutionary War Weapons" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

NOVA on Facebook / Instagram / X

TV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
