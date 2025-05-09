Premieres Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

In this film we follow James Morrison, widely recognized as one of Britain's finest landscape artists, as he faces his greatest ever challenge.

Eye Of The Storm: Preview

His work hangs in the homes of JK Rowling and the Royal family, as well as in museums, and private collections around the world. But now his eyesight is fading fast, and he has one more major painting to complete.

Verve Pictures Ltd James Morrison is widely recognised as one of Britain’s finest landscape artists.

“My sight has quite badly deteriorated,” Morrison admits. “And the very thought of coming in here and not being able to pick up a brush and do something with it really terrifies me.”

Verve Pictures Ltd. James Morrison

As Morrison reflects on his remarkable artistic journey, from the Glasgow shipyards, to France and the vanishing arctic wilderness, the film becomes a powerful and poignant exploration of what it means to be a landscape painter.

Verve Pictures Ltd. "Storm Over The Grampians," 2015 oil on board by James-Morrison

After being side-lined by a series of operations, Morrison agrees to let filmmaker Anthony Baxter follow him as he picks up the brushes again at the age of 85 in this insightful and moving reflection on an extraordinary artistic life.

"Eye of the Storm" is also the universal story of a creative mind dealing with the physical frailties that catch up with all of us. Winner of a Scottish BAFTA.

Credits: Directed by Anthony Baxter. Written and produced by Anthony Baxter and Richard Phinney.