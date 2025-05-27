Give Now
Clint Eastwood: The Last Legend

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:14 AM PDT
Clint Eastwood (undated photo)

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

From portraying Spaghetti Western cowboys and hard-boiled cops to becoming one of Hollywood’s greatest directors, Clint Eastwood has become an enduring cinema icon throughout a 70-year career. "Clint Eastwood: The Last Legend," is a portrait of a creative talent still active in his 90s, both in front of and behind the camera.

Clint Eastwood: The Last Legend

The documentary explores the complexity of the Eastwood myth through iconic films including from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "Million Dollar Baby," "Mystic River," and "Gran Torino." His longevity and impact in both film, television and the celebrity in both the 20th and 21st century is palpable in his roles as a TV star, international film star, controversial icon, contested director, and a filmmaker with a capital F.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Clint Eastwood: The Last Legend" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Credits: Acquired by American Public Television from ARTE France.

