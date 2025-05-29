GREAT PERFORMANCES: Kiss Me, Kate

Friday, May 30, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Starring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block in her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi, this production of Cole Porter’s legendary musical comedy features classic songs including “Another Op’nin, Another Show,” “So In Love,” “Brush Up Your Shakespeare,” “Too Darn Hot” and more.

"Another Op'nin', Another Show" from "Kiss Me, Kate"

Filmed from the Barbican in summer 2024, it also features multi-award-winner Adrian Dunbar as Fred Graham. Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher directs.

Stephanie J. Block "So In Love"

Too Darn Hot" from "Kiss Me, Kate"

Credits: A production of Trafalgar Entertainment in association with Steam Motion & Sound and the BBC, directed for the screen by Bartlett Sher and produced by Marc Allenby, Alice De Rosa, Emily Cecil-Dennett and Charlie Hinshelwood; Daniel Brodie & Matt Parritt, Brett Sullivan & Clayton Jacobsen are executive producers with Stephen James-Yeoman executive producer for the BBC. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.