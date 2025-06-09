Give Now
The Man Who Stole Einstein's Brain

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 9, 2025 at 2:32 PM PDT
Dr. Harvey in the lab (undated photo)
Dr. Harvey in the lab (undated photo)

Premieres Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In 1955, Dr. Thomas Stoltz Harvey was the chief pathologist of Princeton Hospital who stole Albert Einstein's brain while performing the autopsy on the world’s most famous scientist.

The Man Who Stole Einstein's Brain: Preview

Harvey’s motive for taking Einstein’s brain was his belief that further research would solve the mystery of genius, making him a scientific star. But the decision would haunt him for the rest of his life.

While Einstein’s family initially demanded that the brain be returned, the ambitious Harvey struck a secret deal with the estate to safeguard it for science — but science was not yet up to the job and Harvey would never outrun Einstein’s enduring celebrity.

After dividing the brain into 240 pieces, he spent the next half century hiding it in basements, car trunks, and cardboard boxes, while his personal and professional life crumbled. Harvey lost his job, three marriages failed and by his 80s, he was working the night shift at a plastics factory to get by — with Einstein’s brain in the closet.

Quirky and poignant, this stranger-than-fiction portrait features a rich archive, interviews with those who knew Harvey best, and rare access to Harvey’s own recorded words.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Man Who Stole Einstein's Brain" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Credits: Acquired by American Public Television from Espresso T.V. LLC for syndication to public television stations nationwide.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
