BIG CATS, SMALL WORLD On NATURE

Thursdays, June 12 and 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On the shores of Botswana’s Gomoti River, Africa’s three Big Cat families have made themselves at home. Each has carved out a space to raise their young, while trying to avoid the others. Witness how winter floods bring both opportunity and hardship, testing their survival abilities in NATURE: BIG CATS, SMALL WORLD.

Adrian Bailey / Courtesy of The WNET Group and Terra Mater Studios / PBS A Molelo Pride lion cub ambushes one of the pride females while it rains. Wilderness Qorokwe, Botswana.

Learn more about lions, cheetahs, and leopards, as well as the other players in the field such as impala, baboons, warthogs, wildebeests, zebras and more. The two-part series explores how all these cats must use their unique skills to avoid lethal encounters, outsmart rivals, and thrive in a crowded neighborhood. Witness the rare and breathtaking moment when two cheetah brothers defy danger by swimming across a crocodile-infested river to mark their territory, showcasing the extraordinary lengths big cats go to secure their domain.

Adrian Bailey / Courtesy of The WNET Group and Terra Mater Studios / PBS A group of cubs run up to greet their mothers - two females of Lion Molelo’s pride. Wilderness Qorokwe, Botswana.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 “Landlords” Thursday, June 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - An aging lion has his hands full with newborn cubs, and rivals that could come for his territory and pride. Four lionesses struggle to turn their dozen busy cubs into useful pride-members. Meanwhile a cheetah mother is racing to prepare her cubs for life without her; and a leopard is trying to start a family of his own. In this crowded world, trouble comes when the cats least expect it.

Preview of BIG CATS, SMALL WORLD: Landlords

Episode 2 “Outlanders” Thursday, June 19 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Winter brings floods and outsiders into the world, upending the lives of the lions and young cheetahs; while a mother leopard is forced to choose between her older daughter, and her newborn cubs. When the river that sustains the small world turns on the Big Cats, it brings disruption and turmoil into their lives.

Preview of BIG CATS, SMALL WORLD: Outlanders

Watch On Your Schedule: Both episodes of BIG CATS, SMALL WORLD will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Leopard Hunts Baby Sister

