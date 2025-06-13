Give Now
NATURE: How Orcas Hunt Dolphins

By Jennifer Robinson
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:05 PM PDT
Orcas swim thousands of miles to intercept the sardine run, but it's not the sardines they're after. They arrive to hunt dolphins, allowing sardines to swim away from their initial predators.

NATURE is a production of The WNET Group for PBS. Throughout its history, Nature has brought the natural world to millions of viewers. The PBS series has been consistently among the most-watched primetime series on public television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
