NATURE: Museum Alive with David Attenborough

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 3, 2025 at 1:16 PM PST
Sir David Attenborough in the Central Hall of London’s Natural History Museum, with Diplodocus skeleton.
Gary Moyes / © Atlantic Productions
/
PBS
Sir David Attenborough in the Central Hall of London's Natural History Museum, with Diplodocus skeleton.

Monday, June 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

A landmark documentary fulfills the long-held dreams of David Attenborough by bringing the incredible pantheon of the London Natural History Museum’s long-extinct creatures to life. Using a groundbreaking collaboration of cutting-edge science and astounding CGI, Attenborough takes us on a magical after-hours journey through the museum to see the now-living exhibits as they looked when they roamed the planet.

NATURE: Museum Alive with David Attenborough" Preview

One evening, David Attenborough slips past the security guards deep into London’s Natural History Museum. Now locked in, he witnesses something extraordinary: long-extinct creatures burst to life, turning from fossils to living, breathing and walking beasts. The historic museum building, with its romanesque columns, great arches and spiral towers, becomes the playground of these fascinating creatures.

Sir David Attenborough with an Archaeopteryx slab in Central Hall Bridge at London’s Natural History Museum.
Angus Young / © Atlantic Productions
/
PBS
Sir David Attenborough with an Archaeopteryx slab in Central Hall Bridge at London's Natural History Museum.

This adventure takes Attenborough on an enchanting journey through time where he comes face-to-face with a sabre-toothed tiger, witnesses the terrifying descent of a giant predatory bird, escapes the coils of a colossal snake, and befriends a giant dinosaur, the Diplodocus.

Sir David Attenborough with one leg bone of sauropod and CGI rendering of a sauropod baby.
© Atlantic Productions
Sir David Attenborough with one leg bone of sauropod and CGI rendering of a sauropod baby.

Along the way he reveals the very latest scientific insights into these extinct creatures and how our understanding of them has changed over time.

Sir David Attenborough with CGI rendering of a Gigantopithecus, an extinct genus of ape.
© Atlantic Productions
/
PBS
Sir David Attenborough with CGI rendering of a Gigantopithecus, an extinct genus of ape.

Watch On Your Schedule: NATURE "Museum Alive with David Attenborough" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Sir David Attenborough with a Gigantopithicus jaw at the General Herbarium at London’s Natural History Museum.
Angus Young / © Atlantic Productions
/
PBS
Sir David Attenborough with a Gigantopithicus jaw at the General Herbarium at London's Natural History Museum.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.
