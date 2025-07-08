AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: The Noodle Show

Tune in Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available in the PBS app)

Test cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison a Korean classic, Japchae (Sweet Potato Starch Noodles with Vegetables and Beef). Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks about vinegars from around the world. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Bridget Lancaster savory Beef Ho Fun.

ATK 25 Japchae.pdf Korean classic, Japchae (Sweet Potato Starch Noodles with Vegetables and Beef) recipe

ABOUT THE SERIES: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, return for another season of AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN, the most-watched cooking show on public television. Season 25 deconstructs more delicious recipes and reveals tips and techniques for foolproof cooking at home. They also teach viewers how to improve their frying skills and new ways to approach cooking the basics.

