Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: The Noodle Show

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:01 PM PDT
Beef Ho Fun
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN
/
APT
Beef Ho Fun

Tune in Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available in the PBS app)

Test cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison a Korean classic, Japchae (Sweet Potato Starch Noodles with Vegetables and Beef). Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks about vinegars from around the world. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Bridget Lancaster savory Beef Ho Fun.

ATK 25 Japchae.pdf
Korean classic, Japchae (Sweet Potato Starch Noodles with Vegetables and Beef) recipe
Download attachment
To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader.

ABOUT THE SERIES: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, return for another season of AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN, the most-watched cooking show on public television. Season 25 deconstructs more delicious recipes and reveals tips and techniques for foolproof cooking at home. They also teach viewers how to improve their frying skills and new ways to approach cooking the basics.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Support local independent journalism now.

More News