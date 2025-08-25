Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:56 PM PDT
Conductor Tugan Sokhiev.
© Marco Borggreve
/
Thirteen
Conductor Tugan Sokhiev.

Premieres Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic takes place in Schönbrunn Palace Park and is conducted for the first time by Maestro Tugan Sokhiev.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025

Renowned opera singer Piotr Beczała joins as the vocal soloist, performing three famed arias from Bizet’s “Carmen,” Puccini’s “Turandot,” and Kálmán’s operetta “Gräfin Mariza.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Piotr Beczała
© Johannes Ifkovits
/
Thirteen
Piotr Beczała

Additionally, the Vienna Boys Choir will perform at the concert for the first time.

Conductor Tugan Sokhiev
Photo © Niklas Schnaubelt
/
Thirteen
Conductor Tugan Sokhiev

Musical program:

  • “Air” from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major – Johann Sebastian Bach
  • “The Rhine Nixies: The Elves’ Song” – Jacques Offenbach
  • “The Farandole” from “L’Arlesienne Suite” No. 2 – Georges Bizet
  • “The Flower That You Threw To Me” from “Carmen” – Georges Bizet
  • “The Waltz of the Flowers” from “The Nutcracker” – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
  • Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C Major – Antonín Dvořák
  • Intermezzo from “Cavalleria Rusticana” – Pietro Mascagni
  • “Nessun Dorma” from “Turandot” – Giacomo Puccini
  • Bacchanal Dance from “Samson et Delila” – Camille Saint-Saëns
  • Hungarian March from “La Damnation de Faust” – Hector Berlioz
  • Overture from “The Merry Wives of Windsor” – Otto Nicolai
  • “When Evening Comes (Greet Me, My Vienna)” from “Countess Mariza” – Emmerich Kálmán
  • “Friends, Life is Worth Living” from “Giuditta” – Franz Léhar
  • “Vienna Blood” Waltz – Johann Strauss
Vienna Philharmonic
© Julia Wesely
/
PBS
Vienna Philharmonic

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News