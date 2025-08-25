GREAT PERFORMANCES: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025
Premieres Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic takes place in Schönbrunn Palace Park and is conducted for the first time by Maestro Tugan Sokhiev.
Renowned opera singer Piotr Beczała joins as the vocal soloist, performing three famed arias from Bizet’s “Carmen,” Puccini’s “Turandot,” and Kálmán’s operetta “Gräfin Mariza.”
Additionally, the Vienna Boys Choir will perform at the concert for the first time.
Musical program:
- “Air” from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major – Johann Sebastian Bach
- “The Rhine Nixies: The Elves’ Song” – Jacques Offenbach
- “The Farandole” from “L’Arlesienne Suite” No. 2 – Georges Bizet
- “The Flower That You Threw To Me” from “Carmen” – Georges Bizet
- “The Waltz of the Flowers” from “The Nutcracker” – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C Major – Antonín Dvořák
- Intermezzo from “Cavalleria Rusticana” – Pietro Mascagni
- “Nessun Dorma” from “Turandot” – Giacomo Puccini
- Bacchanal Dance from “Samson et Delila” – Camille Saint-Saëns
- Hungarian March from “La Damnation de Faust” – Hector Berlioz
- Overture from “The Merry Wives of Windsor” – Otto Nicolai
- “When Evening Comes (Greet Me, My Vienna)” from “Countess Mariza” – Emmerich Kálmán
- “Friends, Life is Worth Living” from “Giuditta” – Franz Léhar
- “Vienna Blood” Waltz – Johann Strauss