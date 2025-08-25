Premieres Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic takes place in Schönbrunn Palace Park and is conducted for the first time by Maestro Tugan Sokhiev.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025

Renowned opera singer Piotr Beczała joins as the vocal soloist, performing three famed arias from Bizet’s “Carmen,” Puccini’s “Turandot,” and Kálmán’s operetta “Gräfin Mariza.”

© Johannes Ifkovits / Thirteen Piotr Beczała

Additionally, the Vienna Boys Choir will perform at the concert for the first time.

Photo © Niklas Schnaubelt / Thirteen Conductor Tugan Sokhiev

Musical program:



“Air” from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major – Johann Sebastian Bach

“The Rhine Nixies: The Elves’ Song” – Jacques Offenbach

“The Farandole” from “L’Arlesienne Suite” No. 2 – Georges Bizet

“The Flower That You Threw To Me” from “Carmen” – Georges Bizet

“The Waltz of the Flowers” from “The Nutcracker” – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C Major – Antonín Dvořák

Intermezzo from “Cavalleria Rusticana” – Pietro Mascagni

“Nessun Dorma” from “Turandot” – Giacomo Puccini

Bacchanal Dance from “Samson et Delila” – Camille Saint-Saëns

Hungarian March from “La Damnation de Faust” – Hector Berlioz

Overture from “The Merry Wives of Windsor” – Otto Nicolai

“When Evening Comes (Greet Me, My Vienna)” from “Countess Mariza” – Emmerich Kálmán

“Friends, Life is Worth Living” from “Giuditta” – Franz Léhar

“Vienna Blood” Waltz – Johann Strauss