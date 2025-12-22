South Bay Union selects two more schools to permanently close

South Bay Union School District has listed three elementary schools to permanently close in the coming years.

They say the move is a result of enrollment declines over 40% in the last 15 years, and the corresponding decrease in state funding.

The district says the plan to close schools will help to deal with ongoing financial pressures. Others see it differently.

“We believe that every student should have access to a public school in their neighborhoods,” said Southwest Teachers Association President Vanessa Barrera. “Closing two additional schools is going to have a very negative impact on not just our students, but the community in general.”

The union, which represents roughly 400 members who educate and support students in the school district, is opposed to the closures.

Barrera pointed to studies that show school closures disproportionately affect low-income students and students of color — and that school closures negatively impact test scores, attendance and behavior.

“For our students we know that when schools close they are now going to be sent to other schools that aren't in their neighborhoods,” Barrera said. “They're going to have to either provide their own transportation, take public transportation, or (take) the transportation the district provides.”

In May, the district said Central Elementary School would permanently close after the end of the 2025-26 school year. Now, Sunnyslope Elementary School and Berry Elementary School are also slated for closure in the coming years.

Sunnyslope could shutter its doors at the end of the 2028-29 school year and Berry is expected to close after the 2031–32 school year.

Dozens of community members showed up to the recent district board meeting to voice their opposition to the school closure resolution, which the board passed unanimously.

Barrera said the closure announcement is premature and the district should offer more robust programming to entice students and families to stay in South Bay Union.

“Decline of enrollment is real. But there are other options that the district hasn't explored. School closures should be the last option — they need to invest in our students,” she said.

South Bay Union Superintendent Jose Espinoza said in the meeting that Berry Elementary has seen some of the greatest enrollment declines in the district. He said Sunnyslope Elementary has also seen large declines, and it has facility issues that need to be addressed.

Espinoza declined a KPBS interview request. Also the district did not immediately answer specific questions about the closure plan.

Instead, the district sent KPBS the following statement:

“Since May, the district has completed additional analysis including updated enrollment data, site capacity information, and public input, among others. As a result, the school consolidation plan was refined to include additional details, clarifying information, and an increase in planning time.”

In a written resolution to the board of trustees, Superintendent Espinoza said, “Implementation of this plan will ensure that all students will have safe schools with strong instructional and social-emotional support. This, along with adequate staffing, will help to support student achievement.”

District documents show the closures of Sunnyslope and Berry Elementary are “subject to (further) review of enrollment and financial data.”

Barrera said in addition to school closure opposition, Southwest Teachers Association might strike in February due to an impasse in contract negotiations with the district.