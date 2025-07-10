NATURE: The Thunder of Bison Finally Returns to the Osage Prairie | WILD HOPE

Stream now with the PBS app + YouTube

Don't miss a brand-new episode of WILD HOPE spotlighting the incredible recovery of the American bison in the Osage Prairie. Learn how tribes and conservationists are joining forces to bring this iconic species back from the brink — and return them to their rightful place on the prairie.

60 million American bison, commonly known as buffalo, once thundered across the prairies of North America — until 1889, when they were almost driven to extinction. These mighty giants terraformed the land, diversified prairie ecosystems, and sustained many native tribes across the continent.

Now, tribes and conservationists join forces to bring the species back from the brink, finally returning the American bison to their native grasslands.

The Osage Nation in Oklahoma, with help from allies at the Nature Conservancy and the Bronx Zoo, are reviving their cultural and spiritual connection to buffalo by rebuilding a herd that once shared their land.

By reigniting traditional land management practices like prescribed fire, the Osage support the herd as it continues to grow, which in turn, restores natural balance that helps the entire prairie ecosystem thrive.

NATURE is on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok