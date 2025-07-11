Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FRONTLINE: Trump's Power & The Rule of Law

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:37 AM PDT
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order at the White House on Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington, DC.
by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
/
GBH
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order at the White House on Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Inside the high-stakes showdown between Donald Trump and the courts over presidential power. Trump allies, opponents and experts on how he is testing the extent of his power; the legal pushback; and impact on the rule of law.

FRONTLINE "Trump's Power & the Rule of Law" - Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: FRONTLINE "Trump's Power & The Rule of Law" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credits: Michael Kirk. Mike Wiser. Vanessa Fica
and Philip Bennett

Experience powerful investigative storytelling that answers only to you. From criminal justice to politics to global issues, the reporting of PBS’ flagship public affairs series takes you inside the controversial, complex stories shaping our times.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Support local independent journalism now.

More News