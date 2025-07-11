Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Inside the high-stakes showdown between Donald Trump and the courts over presidential power. Trump allies, opponents and experts on how he is testing the extent of his power; the legal pushback; and impact on the rule of law.

FRONTLINE "Trump's Power & the Rule of Law" - Preview

Credits: Michael Kirk. Mike Wiser. Vanessa Fica

and Philip Bennett

