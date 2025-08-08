Give Now
AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 8, 2025 at 11:47 AM PDT
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton
/
ACL
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Stream now with the PBS app

ACL presents an hour with one of the preeminent American singer-songwriters of our time, Jason Isbell, and his band The 400 Unit. Isbell takes his place in ACL history with this revelatory hour, showcasing a new collection of songs from 2023’s acclaimed "Weathervanes," nominated for a trio of 2024 Grammys, including Best Americana Album.

Already a four-time Grammy honoree, Jason Isbell and his mighty band the 400 Unit, who made their ACL debut a decade ago in Season 39, return for a third appearance with their triple-nominated album "Weathervanes" as the centerpiece.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Written and produced by the Nashville-based Isbell, the band’s much-lauded eighth offering is filled with expertly crafted, passionately performed songs that evoke the human experience.

“I sure do love doing this show,” says Isbell. “Been watching this since I was a little kid.”

Isbell opens the hour with the confessional “Save the World,” in which he contemplates his fears navigating parenthood during challenging times. One of music’s great live acts, the bandleader’s chemistry with his longtime 400 Unit is strong as the five-piece ensemble brings their songs to life.

