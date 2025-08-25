LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra
Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV
San Diego-based Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra bring their vibrant mix of swing, blues, and jazz while delivering a high-energy performance that captures the spirit of classic swing while adding a modern twist.
Season 10 episodes include:
Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra
About The Series: Welcome to the Emmy-winning LIVE AT THE BELLY UP. San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.