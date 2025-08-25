Give Now
LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:23 PM PDT
Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra
LIVE AT THE BELLY UP
Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra

Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

San Diego-based Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra bring their vibrant mix of swing, blues, and jazz while delivering a high-energy performance that captures the spirit of classic swing while adding a modern twist.

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra

Season 10 episodes include:

The Fabulous Thunderbirds 

Henry Kapono

Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra

Back to the Garden

About The Series: Welcome to the Emmy-winning LIVE AT THE BELLY UP. San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
