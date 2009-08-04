Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. on KPBS TV + PBS Video App

WASHINGTON WEEK, PBS' longest-running public affairs series, features Washington's top journalists analyzing the week's top news stories and their effect on the lives of all Americans. Join a robust roundtable discussion with award-winning journalists who provide reporting and analysis of the major stories emanating from the nation’s capital.

Topics for Friday, Sept. 16 + Sunday, Sept. 18:

Trump Under Investigation: Subpoenas issued by the DOJ this week provide new insight into the scope of its investigation into former President Trump and his allies efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and their involvement in the January 6th Capitol attack. And the Secret Service hands over “thousands” of records in response to a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack.

Midterm Politics: GOP Senator Lindsey Graham surprised his Republican – and Democrat – colleagues this week when he introduced a 15 week abortion ban with eight weeks to go before election day, and President Biden celebrates passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on the same day a worse-than-expected inflation report is released.

Joining moderator Yamiche Alcindor to discuss this and more:



Marianna Sotomayor, Congressional Reporter for The Washington Post

Zolan Kanno-Youngs, White House Correspondent for New York Times

Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today

Josh Gerstein, White House Reporter for POLITICO

