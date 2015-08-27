Give Now
IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Queen Elizabeth II

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 27, 2015 at 9:17 AM PDT
Courtesy of Lichfield
On demand now with KPBS Passport!

IN THEIR OWN WORDS is a series that profiles key figures in history by using their most memorable quotes to frame their life stories.

Episode 1 Preview | Queen Elizabeth II

On this episode, follow Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable life, from her youth to her uncle’s abdication, her father’s coronation as King George VI, her experience during World War II, her sudden ascension to the throne and her eventful reign of more than 60 years.

Among those interviewed are former Prime Minister Sir John Major, actor Sir Ben Kingsley, biographer Sally Bedell Smith, Oscar-winning screenwriter David Seidler ("The King’s Speech"), director Stephen Frears ("The Queen"), historian John Julius Cooper, Kamalesh Sharma (Secretary General of the Commonwealth), and the Queen’s cousins Margaret Rhodes and Lady Elizabeth Anson.
Watch On Your Schedule:

All episodes are available to watch now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Other episodes include "Princess Diana, " "Chuck Berry," "Pope Francis," "Muhammad Ali," and "Jim Henson"

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
