IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Queen Elizabeth II

IN THEIR OWN WORDS is a series that profiles key figures in history by using their most memorable quotes to frame their life stories.

Episode 1 Preview | Queen Elizabeth II

On this episode, follow Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable life, from her youth to her uncle’s abdication, her father’s coronation as King George VI, her experience during World War II, her sudden ascension to the throne and her eventful reign of more than 60 years.

Among those interviewed are former Prime Minister Sir John Major, actor Sir Ben Kingsley, biographer Sally Bedell Smith, Oscar-winning screenwriter David Seidler ("The King’s Speech"), director Stephen Frears ("The Queen"), historian John Julius Cooper, Kamalesh Sharma (Secretary General of the Commonwealth), and the Queen’s cousins Margaret Rhodes and Lady Elizabeth Anson.

Other episodes include "Princess Diana, " "Chuck Berry," "Pope Francis," "Muhammad Ali," and "Jim Henson"