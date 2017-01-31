LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Johnny Clegg

Season 4 of LIVE AT THE BELLY UP features all the excitement of sold-out live concerts from the comfort of your own home.

Episodes by Ziggy Marley, Matisyahu, Anderson East, Johnny Clegg, Yonder Mountain String Band and Nahko and Medicine for the People, showcase a wide variety of musical styles, from reggae to bluegrass to pop, along with behind-the-scenes interviews and “unplugged” acoustic performances.

KPBS Johnny Clegg performs live at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, Calif.

Johnny Clegg — dancer, anthropologist, singer, songwriter, academic, activist and French knight — recently became a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. He has always been a political and social advocate for South Africa which is greatly reflected in his lyrics. His upbeat music will make you groove, while making you think at the same time.

KPBS Drummer Barry Van Zyl (pictured) performs live at the Belly Up with Johnny Clegg, Solana Beach, Calif.

