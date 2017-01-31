Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Johnny Clegg

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 31, 2017 at 11:34 AM PST
Johnny Clegg performs live at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, Calif.
KPBS
Johnny Clegg performs live at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, Calif.

Airs Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Season 4 of LIVE AT THE BELLY UP features all the excitement of sold-out live concerts from the comfort of your own home.

Episodes by Ziggy Marley, Matisyahu, Anderson East, Johnny Clegg, Yonder Mountain String Band and Nahko and Medicine for the People, showcase a wide variety of musical styles, from reggae to bluegrass to pop, along with behind-the-scenes interviews and “unplugged” acoustic performances.

Johnny Clegg performs live at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, Calif.
KPBS
Johnny Clegg performs live at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, Calif.

Johnny Clegg — dancer, anthropologist, singer, songwriter, academic, activist and French knight — recently became a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. He has always been a political and social advocate for South Africa which is greatly reflected in his lyrics. His upbeat music will make you groove, while making you think at the same time.

Johnny Clegg is on Facebook, and you can follow @JohnnyCleggReal on Twitter.

Drummer Barry Van Zyl (pictured) performs live at the Belly Up with Johnny Clegg, Solana Beach, Calif.
KPBS
Drummer Barry Van Zyl (pictured) performs live at the Belly Up with Johnny Clegg, Solana Beach, Calif.

Full episodes of LIVE AT THE BELLY UP are available for streaming on demand.

Belly Up brings the best in new, up-and-coming artists as well as established legends in genres ranging from alternative rock, indie rock, rock, reggae, and hip-hop to blues, folk, jazz, Latin and more! Visit their online calendar of shows.

Belly Up is on Facebook, Instagram, and you can follow @BellyUpMusic on Twitter.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News