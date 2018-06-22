ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Oklahoma City

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with the PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Bill Graham Handbills, ca. 1970

On this episode, revisit Oklahoma City appraisals from 15 years ago that have been updated with today's market value, including Bill Graham handbills; a Galle Marquetry vase made around 1900; and Art Deco travel posters. Which has more than doubled in value since 2003?

Appraisal: 20th-Century Art Deco Travel Posters

Appraisal: Charles Clewell Vases, ca. 1925

