Bread, Salt & The Graphite Kid

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 16, 2018 at 8:34 AM PDT
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

—An All-American Soapbox Racing Documentary—

For the past 20 years, a group of small-business owners in Barrio Logan, San Diego have helped inner-city kids realize their racing dreams of participating in the world-famous All-American Soap Box Derby. Follow the story as old-school discipline meets Generation Z, with one goal in mind - making it to the World Championships in Akron, Ohio, an American tradition since 1934. Often comical and sometimes heartbreaking, this team faces challenges that they must overcome, helping to develop memories and experiences that will shape them for a lifetime.
Kids at a soap box workshop with George Williams.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
George Williams. For the past 20 years, a group of small-business owners in Barrio Logan, San Diego have helped inner-city kids realize their racing dreams of participating in the world-famous All-American Soap Box Derby.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
James Justus at workshop. For the past 20 years, a group of small-business owners in Barrio Logan, San Diego have helped inner-city kids realize their racing dreams of participating in the world-famous All-American Soap Box Derby.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Racer prep. Follow the story as old-school discipline meets Generation Z, with one goal in mind - making it to the World Championships in Akron, Ohio, an American tradition since 1934.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Paul Jones. For the past 20 years, a group of small-business owners in Barrio Logan, San Diego have helped inner-city kids realize their racing dreams of participating in the world-famous All-American Soap Box Derby.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Racer view. Follow the story as old-school discipline meets Generation Z, with one goal in mind - making it to the World Championships in Akron, Ohio, an American tradition since 1934.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Bruce Hunsicker. For the past 20 years, a group of small-business owners in Barrio Logan, San Diego have helped inner-city kids realize their racing dreams of participating in the world-famous All-American Soap Box Derby.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Jeff Lula. For the past 20 years, a group of small-business owners in Barrio Logan, San Diego have helped inner-city kids realize their racing dreams of participating in the world-famous All-American Soap Box Derby.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Racer Fredrick Simeon
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Jose Parral. For the past 20 years, a group of small-business owners in Barrio Logan, San Diego have helped inner-city kids realize their racing dreams of participating in the world-famous All-American Soap Box Derby.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Akron start line. Follow the story as old-school discipline meets Generation Z, with one goal in mind - making it to the World Championships in Akron, Ohio, an American tradition since 1934.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
Akron start. Follow the story as old-school discipline meets Generation Z, with one goal in mind - making it to the World Championships in Akron, Ohio, an American tradition since 1934.
Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film

Watch On Your Schedule:

The film is available on demand.

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Bread, Salt and the Graphite Kid
Q&A With Director of ‘Bread, Salt & The Graphite Kid’

Connect:

San Diego All-American Soap Box Derby is on Facebook.

Credits:

A David Romero film, founder of Eddie Grace Arts & Film.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
