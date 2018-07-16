Bread, Salt & The Graphite Kid

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

—An All-American Soapbox Racing Documentary—

For the past 20 years, a group of small-business owners in Barrio Logan, San Diego have helped inner-city kids realize their racing dreams of participating in the world-famous All-American Soap Box Derby. Follow the story as old-school discipline meets Generation Z, with one goal in mind - making it to the World Championships in Akron, Ohio, an American tradition since 1934. Often comical and sometimes heartbreaking, this team faces challenges that they must overcome, helping to develop memories and experiences that will shape them for a lifetime.

1 of 12 Kids at a soap box workshop with George Williams. Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
2 of 12 George Williams.
3 of 12 James Justus at workshop.
4 of 12 Racer prep.
5 of 12 Paul Jones.
6 of 12 Racer view.
7 of 12 Bruce Hunsicker.
8 of 12 Jeff Lula.
9 of 12 Racer Fredrick Simeon Courtesy of David Romero, Eddie Grace Arts and Film
10 of 12 Jose Parral.
11 of 12 Akron start line.
12 of 12 Akron start.

Watch On Your Schedule:

The film is available on demand.

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credits:

A David Romero film, founder of Eddie Grace Arts & Film.

