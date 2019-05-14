CROSSING SOUTH: Ensenada Beer Festival And Taco Grande

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Aug. 29 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Little did host Jorge Meraz know that the United States Consulate in Tijuana promotes cross-border activities and events. Namely, the Ensenada Beer Fest! Let's check it out, because it is said to be largest beer festival in Mexico. On this episode, we interview the organizer and sample some of the contest-winning brews. Next, we find the golden nugget of tacos at a simple street stand in Tijuana. Low price, huge size, and tons of guacamole makes these some of the top carne asada tacos in the city.

Courtesy of Centurion5.com Host Jorge Meraz helps make the guacamole at a taco stand in Tijuana, Mexico.

CROSSING SOUTH: Ensenada Beer Festival & Taco Grande

CROSSING SOUTH is a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja. Bilingual travel companion and host, Jorge Meraz, takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

