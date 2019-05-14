Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

CROSSING SOUTH: Ensenada Beer Festival And Taco Grande

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 14, 2019 at 10:24 AM PDT
Host Jorge Meraz talks with some of the award-winning beer makers at the Ensenada Beer Festival.
Courtesy of Centurion5.com
Host Jorge Meraz talks with some of the award-winning beer makers at the Ensenada Beer Festival.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Aug. 29 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Little did host Jorge Meraz know that the United States Consulate in Tijuana promotes cross-border activities and events. Namely, the Ensenada Beer Fest! Let's check it out, because it is said to be largest beer festival in Mexico. On this episode, we interview the organizer and sample some of the contest-winning brews. Next, we find the golden nugget of tacos at a simple street stand in Tijuana. Low price, huge size, and tons of guacamole makes these some of the top carne asada tacos in the city.

Host Jorge Meraz helps make the guacamole at a taco stand in Tijuana, Mexico.
Courtesy of Centurion5.com
Host Jorge Meraz helps make the guacamole at a taco stand in Tijuana, Mexico.

Watch On Your Schedule:

All episodes from this series are available on demand. With the PBS Video App, you can stream your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

CROSSING SOUTH: Ensenada Beer Festival & Taco Grande

Join The Conversation:

CROSSING SOUTH is on Facebook, Instagram +@MerazRambler on Twitter #crossingsouth

About The Series:

CROSSING SOUTH is a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja. Bilingual travel companion and host, Jorge Meraz, takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News