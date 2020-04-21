Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. on KPBS 2 / No longer available on demand

On Earth Day, PBS premiered a compelling new documentary, “Climate Change - The Facts,” presenting scientific evidence of the impact of global warming. The program also examines possible solutions to the crisis, including the latest innovations, technology and actions individuals can take to prevent further damage. The one-hour special is hosted by natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

CLIMATE CHANGE - THE FACTS: Preview

“Climate Change - The Facts” brings together leading climate scientists who explain what might happen if global warming increases 1.5 degrees. Experts examine the consequences of rising temperatures on ice sheets, fragile ecosystems, developing communities and extreme weather events. Personal accounts of California wildfires, extreme coastal flooding in Louisiana and increasing temperatures in Australia paint vivid pictures of these devastating effects.

Courtesy of BBC Justin Bilton and Charles Bilton escaped a forest fire in the USA.

“In the 20 years since I first started talking about the impact of climate change on our world, conditions have changed far faster than I ever imagined,” said Sir David Attenborough. “It may sound frightening, but the scientific evidence is that if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade, we could face irreversible damage to the natural world and the collapse of our societies. We’re running out of time, but there is still hope.”

Rising Sea Levels

The program warns of potential tipping points that could trigger further catastrophic events, such as methane gas escaping from melting lakes in the arctic. While these scenarios are discouraging, the program also inspires individuals to take action and make a difference. Experts offer hope that changes can be made in the next decade to reduce CO2 emissions and limit further damage. These include increased advocacy, advances in alternative energy technologies and innovative solutions to capture existing carbon dioxide.

Renewable Energies

Researchers from around the world provide global context to the crisis, including:



1 of 8 Sunita Narain, India, Director General, Center for Science and Environment Courtesy of BBC 2 of 8 Prof. Matthew Hansen, Remote Sensing Scientist, University of Maryland Courtesy of BBC 3 of 8 Dr. James Hansen, USA, Former Director, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies Courtesy of BBC 4 of 8 Dr. Katey Walter Anthony, Alaska, USA, Ecologist, University fo Alaska Fairbanks Courtesy of BBC 5 of 8 Sarabpal Bhatia, Airbus Engineer Courtesy of BBC 6 of 8 Colette Pichon Battle, Executive Director, Gulf Coast Center for Law & Policy Courtesy of BBC 7 of 8 Greta Thunberg in Stockholm, Sweden Courtesy of BBC 8 of 8 Natural Historian Sir David Attenborough Courtesy of BBC

This film is no longer available to stream on demand.

Join The Conversation:

PBS is on Facebook + Instagram + @PBS on Twitter #ClimateChangeFilmPBS

Fossil Fuels

Credits:

A BBC Studios co-production with IWC Media. Tom McDonald is Commissioning Editor for BBC Studios. The program is executive produced by Sacha Baveystock, Andrew Cohen and Jonathan Renouf. Serena Davis is the producer/director.