GREAT PERFORMANCES: Lea Salonga In Concert

Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with KPBS Passport!

As part of its fourth annual “Broadway’s Best” lineup, GREAT PERFORMANCES shines a spotlight on Tony Award winner Lea Salonga with the world premiere of “Lea Salonga in Concert.”

Lea Salonga in Concert: Preview

Captured in peak performance from the Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Salonga performs the beloved songs she made famous throughout her Broadway career as well as her signature songs from the animated movie blockbusters, “Aladdin” and “Mulan.”

Renowned worldwide for her powerhouse voice and perfect pitch, Salonga entered the Broadway musical scene with her 1991 Tony-winning performance as Kim in “Miss Saigon” and most recently starred in the Tony-winning 2017 revival of “Once on This Island.” She was the first Asian cast member to play Eponine in the musical “Les Misérables” on Broadway and later returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival.

Lea Salonga Sings "Vanilla Ice Cream"

Song List:

“Feeling Good”

“Reflection” (from “Mulan”)

“Human Heart” (from “Once On This Island”)

Medley: “Will He Like Me?”/ “Vanilla Ice Cream”/ “Till There Was You” (from “She Loves Me” and “The Music Man”)

“Journey to the Past” (from “Anastasia”)

“Why, God, Why?” (from “Miss Saigon”)

“Meadowlark” (from “The Baker’s Wife”)

“A Whole New World” (from “Aladdin”)

“On My Own” (from “Les Misérables”)

“This Is Me” (from “The Greatest Showman”)

Courtesy of Robert Catto Lea Salonga with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This performance is available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

With the PBS Video App, you can stream your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Join The Conversation:

GREAT PERFORMANCES is on Facebook + @GPerfPBS on Twitter. #GreatPerformancesPBS #BroadwayOnPBS

Lea Salonga is on Facebook and Instagram

Credits:

Directed for television by Todd Decker and produced by Donald Young. Executive producers are Paul Clarke, Stephen Gong, Josh Pultz and Lea Salonga. Executive in charge of production is James Ott. A production of the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. GREAT PERFORMANCES is produced by THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET. Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

