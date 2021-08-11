The Bee Gees One For All Tour - Live In Australia 1989

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 11, 2021 at 11:24 AM PDT
Enjoy the tight harmonies of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb as they perform their greatest hits, as well as some rarely heard selections, in this fully restored, newly mixed and mastered concert recorded in Melbourne, Australia in 1989.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not available on demand)

Recorded live in Melbourne, Australia, at the National Tennis Centre in November 1989, this concert film captures the Bee Gees’ “One for All World Tour,” celebrating their 18th studio album "One." This fully restored, newly mixed and mastered show features the Gibb brothers performing tracks from as far back as their 1966 breakthrough hit “Spicks and Specks” as well as their classic '70s and '80s songs.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
