The Bee Gees One For All Tour - Live In Australia 1989

Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not available on demand)

Recorded live in Melbourne, Australia, at the National Tennis Centre in November 1989, this concert film captures the Bee Gees’ “One for All World Tour,” celebrating their 18th studio album "One." This fully restored, newly mixed and mastered show features the Gibb brothers performing tracks from as far back as their 1966 breakthrough hit “Spicks and Specks” as well as their classic '70s and '80s songs.

Bee Gees - One For All Tour Live In Australia 1989 - Extended Trailer

Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love? (One For All Tour Live In Australia 1989)

Courtesy of Eagle Rock Entertainment.