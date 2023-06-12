Give Now
Arts & Culture

What pieces of public art do you want to learn more about?

By Claire Trageser
Published June 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Queen Califia's Magical Circle, a piece of public art designed by artist Niki de Saint Phalle.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Queen Califia's Magical Circle, a piece of public art designed by artist Niki de Saint Phalle.

There are more than 800 pieces of public art in the city of San Diego, and hundreds more across the rest of San Diego County. The region received state and federal grants for public art totaling almost $10 million.

These art works range from the famous — the Kissing Statue at the Port of San Diego or the Nikigator in Balboa Park — to the less well known. They can be found everywhere, from the airport to panels on public bridges to murals on the streets to decorative crosswalks and public utility boxes to the walls of libraries to public restrooms.

KPBS is embarking on a series to explore public art. We will be reporting on the artists who make these works, and why public art is created, what impact it has and where it can be found. And we want to hear from you about what public artworks you notice or are most curious about.

Claire Trageser
As deputy investigations team and digital fellowship editor, Claire helps lead the investigations team and digital-first content like podcasts, YouTube videos and data visualizations. She works collaboratively with the news team to produce and enhance investigative and enterprising stories.
