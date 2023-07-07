San Diego granting over $12 million to promote arts in the city

San Diego will grant more than $12 million to 186 local nonprofit and neighborhood organizations this fiscal year to promote the arts in the city, it was announced Friday.

"From San Ysidro to Rancho Bernardo, we are investing in our city's dynamic cultural sector to ensure all San Diegans have access to meaningful arts experiences," Mayor Todd Gloria art. "Our annual support of local arts and cultural organizations fosters a stronger economy, creates more jobs, gives our city a sense of identity and enhances the lives of San Diegans and our visitors from around the world."

The Commission for Arts and Culture annually funds nonprofits to "cultivate and expand arts and culture activities" throughout the city. The funding is awarded by the commission's Organization Support Program and Creative Communities San Diego and is funded by the city's Transient Occupancy Tax, collected from visitors who stay overnight in hotels.

In fiscal year 2024, which runs from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the OSP will award more than $10.1 million to 113 nonprofit organizations, while the CCSD will fund neighborhood groups to the tune of more than $2 million to 73 projects.

"As the region's largest annual funder for arts and culture, the city of San Diego puts creativity into action daily," said Jonathon Glus, executive director for arts and culture. "These investments provide a lasting impact through job creation. They build stronger communities and empower arts and cultural organizations to reach and engage all San Diegans."

The funding will support programs and activities such as film and video screenings, exhibits, performances, festivals, parades, and other neighborhood events.

City staff will announce the OSP and CCSD application process for fiscal year 2025 in the fall.