Where to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day in San Diego
Festivities for Mexican Independence Day begin Friday. This year marks the 213th anniversary of the night of Sept. 15, 1810, when Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a priest, rang church bells and called on the townspeople to fight for independence. Celebrations include "El Grito," a re-creation of the original battle cry, where one will hear remembrances of fallen heroes, and the famous: ¡Viva México!
Here is information with events throughout the county where locals can celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day.
'El Grito' de México en San Diego
Friday, September 15, 2023 at 5 PM
Consulado General de México en San Diego
- Music
- Food
- Holidays
- Heritage & Cultural
- Hispanic Heritage Month
Musica En La Plaza: Grupo Bella
Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM
California Center for the Arts: Escondido
Free
- Hispanic Heritage Month
- Heritage & Cultural
- Outdoor Concerts
- Family
- Arts
- Dance Performances
- Arts & Crafts
Mexican Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM
Old Globe Theatre
Free
- Family
- Kids
- Dance Performances
- Outdoors
- Hispanic Heritage Month
- Heritage & Cultural
- Food
Mexican Independence Day Festival
Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM
Westfield North County Mall
Free
- Holidays
- Festivals
- Family
- Heritage & Cultural
- Hispanic Heritage Month
El Grito Celebration
Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 5 PM to 9 PM
Memorial Park
Free
- Hispanic Heritage Month
- Heritage & Cultural
- Festivals
- Family
- Music
- Exhibits
- Dance Performances
- Food
Fiesta Patrias Festival
Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 11 AM to 5 PM
Grape Day Park
Free
- Arts
- Arts & Crafts
- Family
- Lectures & Classes
- Hispanic Heritage Month
- Heritage & Cultural
Alebrije-inspired Piñatas with Diana Benavidez
Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM
ArtReach San Diego
- Family
- Food
- Music
- Kids
- Teens
- Hispanic Heritage Month
- Heritage & Cultural
- Festivals
- Outdoors
Latino Lawn Program
Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 11 AM to 4 PM
International Cottages at Balboa Park
- Food
- Family
- Hispanic Heritage Month
- Heritage & Cultural
- Kids
- Teens
House of Spain Lawn Program: Hispanic Heritage Month
Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 2 PM to 3 PM
House of Spain
Free
- Food
- Hispanic Heritage Month
- Heritage & Cultural
The Latina Democratic Club host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
Monday, September 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM
The Balboa South