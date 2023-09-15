Give Now
Where to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day in San Diego

By Marielena Castellanos / South Bay Engagement Producer
Published September 15, 2023 at 8:17 AM PDT
Two flags of Mexico outside the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Marielena Castellanos
/
KPBS
Two flags of Mexico outside the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Festivities for Mexican Independence Day begin Friday. This year marks the 213th anniversary of the night of Sept. 15, 1810, when Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a priest, rang church bells and called on the townspeople to fight for independence. Celebrations include "El Grito," a re-creation of the original battle cry, where one will hear remembrances of fallen heroes, and the famous: ¡Viva México!

Here is information with events throughout the county where locals can celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day.

Events
'El Grito' de México en San Diego
  • Holidays
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Food
  • Music
  • Family
  • Kids
  • Teens
  • Hispanic Heritage Month

'El Grito' de México en San Diego

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 5 PM
Consulado General de México en San Diego
Grupo Bella
  • Music
  • Food
  • Holidays
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Hispanic Heritage Month

Musica En La Plaza: Grupo Bella

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM
California Center for the Arts: Escondido
Free
Mexican Independence Day AXIS Event, 2022
  • Hispanic Heritage Month
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Outdoor Concerts
  • Family
  • Arts
  • Dance Performances
  • Arts & Crafts

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM
Old Globe Theatre
Free
Mexican Independence Day Festival
  • Family
  • Kids
  • Dance Performances
  • Outdoors
  • Hispanic Heritage Month
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Food

Mexican Independence Day Festival

Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM
Westfield North County Mall
Free
El Grito Celebration
  • Holidays
  • Festivals
  • Family
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Hispanic Heritage Month

El Grito Celebration

Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 5 PM to 9 PM
Memorial Park
Free
Fiesta Patrias Festival
  • Hispanic Heritage Month
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Festivals
  • Family
  • Music
  • Exhibits
  • Dance Performances
  • Food

Fiesta Patrias Festival

Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 11 AM to 5 PM
Grape Day Park
Free
Alebrije-inspired Piñatas with Diana Benavidez
  • Arts
  • Arts & Crafts
  • Family
  • Lectures & Classes
  • Hispanic Heritage Month
  • Heritage & Cultural

Alebrije-inspired Piñatas with Diana Benavidez

Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM
ArtReach San Diego
Latino Lawn Program
  • Family
  • Food
  • Music
  • Kids
  • Teens
  • Hispanic Heritage Month
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Festivals
  • Outdoors

Latino Lawn Program

Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 11 AM to 4 PM
International Cottages at Balboa Park
Lawn Program: Hispanic Heritage Month
  • Food
  • Family
  • Hispanic Heritage Month
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Kids
  • Teens

House of Spain Lawn Program: Hispanic Heritage Month

Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 2 PM to 3 PM
House of Spain
Free
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
  • Food
  • Hispanic Heritage Month
  • Heritage & Cultural

The Latina Democratic Club host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM
The Balboa South

Marielena Castellanos
Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She expands the station’s community engagement and outreach efforts in that region to deepen KPBS News' connection with the South Bay communities.
See stories by Marielena Castellanos
