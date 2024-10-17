Give Now
Arts & Culture
Día de Muertos
Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a popular Mexican tradition devoted to celebrating death, life and memories of the departed. Its roots date back to before the arrival of the Spanish to the Indigenous peoples of Mexico, who held parties to help guide the departed to their final place of rest. It was also believed that the dead could return to the world of the living — at least temporarily.

Sherman Heights marks 30 years of Día de Muertos: A community's tribute to life after death

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published October 17, 2024 at 4:51 PM PDT
Brightly colored papier-mâché calaveras (skulls) decorate the Sherman Heights Community Center for Día de Muertos on Oct. 15, 2024.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Brightly colored decorations adorn the Sherman Heights Community Center for Día de Muertos, Oct. 15, 2024.

Every year for the past 30 years, the Sherman Heights Community Center transforms to honor loved ones who have passed on for Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos in Spanish.

Calaveras (skulls) and papel picado (perforated paper banners) decorations line the path inside to the center’s hall, which is full of brightly decorated altars.

The community altar for Día de Muertos at the Sherman Heights Community Center offers people milk crate-sized spots to create their own mini-altar to honor loved ones who have passed on, Oct. 15, 2024.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
The community altar for Día de Muertos at the Sherman Heights Community Center offers milk crate-sized spots for the community to create their own mini-altar to honor loved ones who have passed on, Oct. 15, 2024.

Francisco Soto, programs manager at the community center, said their Día de los Muertos Celebration is one of the most important events for him. “It’s about family, it’s about tradition, it’s about culture, it’s about history.”

The indigenous tradition was incorporated into Latin American Catholic customs during the colonization of the Americas.

“The indigenous people of Mexico, like the Aztecs and the Maya, believed that when they passed away they would go to Mictlán — the underground. They believed that once someone passed away, they would go to Mictlán and they would return every year to see their families,” Soto explained. “When the Spanish came to the Americas they fused the culture of the indigenous people with the Catholic Church.”

94-year-old Anita Lopez has lived in the Sherman Heights community since 1972. She has come to view the altars every year since the community first began creating them at the Sherman Heights Community Center 30 years ago, Oct. 15, 2024.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Anita Lopez has lived in the Sherman Heights community since 1972. She visits the community center every year to view the altars since the center first began creating them 30 years ago, Oct. 15, 2024.

Ninety-four-year-old Anita Lopez helped found the community center. Her daughter still brings her to see the flowers and altars. She’s been part of this community since 1972.

She has seen many ofrendas (altars), dedicated to many people. However, the ofrendas don’t have to be about one specific person — they can be dedicated to a group of people.

This Día de Muertos altar is decorated with sugar skulls, papel picado, candles and Mexican marigold flowers at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct. 15, 2024.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
This Día de Muertos altar is decorated with sugar skulls, papel picado, candles and marigolds at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct. 15, 2024.

Marta Diaz dedicated her altar to the survivors of domestic violence, as she is a survivor herself. On her altar, Diaz has framed four pages that tell her story of survival, titled “La Historia de Mi Vida, Violencia Doméstica (The Story of My Life of Domestic Violence)."

In Spanish, Diaz described a turbulent home: “Por que me empezó a llenar de amigos nuestra casa — alcohol, cigarros y drogas. Siempre terminaba el fin de semana en la cárcel por violencia doméstica, eventos grandes, llenos de gritos, golpes, sangre.”

("He started filling the house with people, with alcohol, cigarettes and drugs. He would always end up in jail on the weekends for domestic violence, big events, full of screams, blows and blood.")

This small offering of chili powder coated peanuts, Coca Cola, pan de muerto, water and a sign saying “porque para morir nacimos” or “because we were born to die” decorates this altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center for Día de Muertos, Oct. 15, 2024.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A mini ofrenda is shown at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct.15, 2024.

Each ofrenda is unique, but they all include candles representing fire, papel picado representing wind, glasses of water, and Mexican marigold flowers, known by their indigenous name cempasúchitl, representing earth.

The tradition lasts seven days, with each day dedicated to different groups.

“One day is for people who pass away, like for an accident, for victims of an accident. There's another day for people who passed away because they were killed, and other days for people who passed away because of an illness. Then there's another day, we call it Día de Los Ángeles, which is Nov. 1, and it’s dedicated to the little babies that passed away or any teenager or anyone under 18,” Soto said.

Nov. 2, the final day, is the biggest.

“(That day) is for everyone — Día de los Fieles Difuntos, which is Día de los Muertos,” Soto said. “It’s more about love, it’s more about honoring the memory of a person.”

A religious candle with the Mexican Saint the Virgin of Guadalupe is burning as part of the Día de Muertos altars at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct. 15, 2024.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A Día de Muertos altar is shown at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct.15, 2024.

For Soto, the tradition is about preserving his cultural heritage.

“We keep our traditions, we keep our culture, we try to keep it alive.”

The Sherman Heights Community Center is hosting Day of the Dead events throughout the month. More information is available on their website.

Day of the Dead: KPBS digital community altar
KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who passed away. Deadline to submit is Oct. 23. Submissions will be posted on our website starting on Oct. 27.

Arts & Culture South BayHolidaysLatinx
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
