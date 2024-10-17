Sherman Heights marks 30 years of Día de Muertos: A community's tribute to life after death

Every year for the past 30 years, the Sherman Heights Community Center transforms to honor loved ones who have passed on for Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos in Spanish.

Calaveras (skulls) and papel picado (perforated paper banners) decorations line the path inside to the center’s hall, which is full of brightly decorated altars.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The community altar for Día de Muertos at the Sherman Heights Community Center offers milk crate-sized spots for the community to create their own mini-altar to honor loved ones who have passed on, Oct. 15, 2024.

Francisco Soto, programs manager at the community center, said their Día de los Muertos Celebration is one of the most important events for him. “It’s about family, it’s about tradition, it’s about culture, it’s about history.”

The indigenous tradition was incorporated into Latin American Catholic customs during the colonization of the Americas.

“The indigenous people of Mexico, like the Aztecs and the Maya, believed that when they passed away they would go to Mictlán — the underground. They believed that once someone passed away, they would go to Mictlán and they would return every year to see their families,” Soto explained. “When the Spanish came to the Americas they fused the culture of the indigenous people with the Catholic Church.”

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Anita Lopez has lived in the Sherman Heights community since 1972. She visits the community center every year to view the altars since the center first began creating them 30 years ago, Oct. 15, 2024.

Ninety-four-year-old Anita Lopez helped found the community center. Her daughter still brings her to see the flowers and altars. She’s been part of this community since 1972.

She has seen many ofrendas (altars), dedicated to many people. However, the ofrendas don’t have to be about one specific person — they can be dedicated to a group of people.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS This Día de Muertos altar is decorated with sugar skulls, papel picado, candles and marigolds at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct. 15, 2024.

Marta Diaz dedicated her altar to the survivors of domestic violence, as she is a survivor herself. On her altar, Diaz has framed four pages that tell her story of survival, titled “La Historia de Mi Vida, Violencia Doméstica (The Story of My Life of Domestic Violence)."

In Spanish, Diaz described a turbulent home: “Por que me empezó a llenar de amigos nuestra casa — alcohol, cigarros y drogas. Siempre terminaba el fin de semana en la cárcel por violencia doméstica, eventos grandes, llenos de gritos, golpes, sangre.”

("He started filling the house with people, with alcohol, cigarettes and drugs. He would always end up in jail on the weekends for domestic violence, big events, full of screams, blows and blood.")

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A mini ofrenda is shown at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct.15, 2024.

Each ofrenda is unique, but they all include candles representing fire, papel picado representing wind, glasses of water, and Mexican marigold flowers, known by their indigenous name cempasúchitl, representing earth.

The tradition lasts seven days, with each day dedicated to different groups.

“One day is for people who pass away, like for an accident, for victims of an accident. There's another day for people who passed away because they were killed, and other days for people who passed away because of an illness. Then there's another day, we call it Día de Los Ángeles, which is Nov. 1, and it’s dedicated to the little babies that passed away or any teenager or anyone under 18,” Soto said.

Nov. 2, the final day, is the biggest.

“(That day) is for everyone — Día de los Fieles Difuntos, which is Día de los Muertos,” Soto said. “It’s more about love, it’s more about honoring the memory of a person.”

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A Día de Muertos altar is shown at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct.15, 2024.

For Soto, the tradition is about preserving his cultural heritage.

“We keep our traditions, we keep our culture, we try to keep it alive.”

The Sherman Heights Community Center is hosting Day of the Dead events throughout the month. More information is available on their website.