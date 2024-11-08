Give Now
Arts & Culture

Exploring the Native American Art Show in the Gaslamp

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:35 PM PST
The exterior of EC Gallery on 5th St. in the Gaslamp Quarter is shown on November 7, 2024.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
The exterior of EC Gallery on 5th St. in the Gaslamp Quarter is shown on November 7, 2024.

This weekend, in one of the Gaslamp’s oldest buildings, you’ll find artwork that speaks to the experiences of those who have been here the longest.

"I’m a tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians," said Ruth-Ann Thorn, the owner of EC Gallery. For the fifth year, the gallery is hosting the Native American Art Show. She is the first and — still — only Native American business owner in the Gaslamp.

Native American artwork is shown inside EC Gallery in the Gaslamp Quarter on November 7, 2024.
Mike Damron
Native American artwork is shown inside EC Gallery in the Gaslamp Quarter on November 7, 2024.

"And this land that I’m here in the Gaslamp, this is a territory that was shared between the Payomkawichum people, the Kumeyaay nation and two or three other tribes that are no longer in existence. So, we’re actually standing on my ancestors' land," Thorn said.

EC Gallery owner Ruth-Ann Thorn is shown speaking with KPBS reporter John Carroll on November 7, 2024.
Mike Damron
EC Gallery owner Ruth-Ann Thorn is shown speaking with KPBS reporter John Carroll on November 7, 2024.

This weekend only, EC Gallery is returning to ancient roots — through Native American art, featuring artists like Ruben Chato Hinojosa.

"My grandfather was an artist, my father was an artist. ... It kind of reminds me of who I am. My grandfather told me once that you’ll be living proof that I existed, and look, here we are," said Hinojosa, who is known simply as Artist Chato. He's a sculptor as well as a painter. His medium is paint on wood, his style, sweeping, brilliant — rooted in ancestral history.

Artist Ruben Chato Hinojosa, known as Artist Chato, is shown speaking with KPBS reporter John Carroll at EC Gallery on November 7, 2024.
Mike Damron
Artist Ruben Chato Hinojosa, known as Artist Chato, is shown speaking with KPBS reporter John Carroll at EC Gallery on November 7, 2024.

"It’s the heartbeat. Our culture is the heartbeat, especially for us Apaches. It’s like when you hear the drum … it’s the heartbeat of who we are," he said.

The art show is not confined to the gallery walls. On Friday and Saturday nights at 6 p.m., 5th Avenue will close, and a drum circle and other events will fill the street.

“We will also have a blessing by one of our tribal leaders, both evenings and the bird singers, which come from California, they will also be here blessing with the bird songs," Thorn said.

A piece of artwork is shown at EC Gallery on November 7, 2024.
Mike Damron
A piece of artwork is shown at EC Gallery on November 7, 2024.

The art show is free; it runs Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m., then on Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

During Native American Heritage Month, it’s a time to travel through the portal of art and gain new perspectives on the culture, wisdom and experiences of the people who’ve been here the longest.

Arts & Culture Native AmericanDanceVisual ArtsMusic
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
More News