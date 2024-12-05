Makeda Cheatom leads WorldBeat Cultural Center into an exciting future

Thirty years ago, Makeda "Dread" Cheatom walked into an old water tower on the edge of Balboa Park and transformed it into the WorldBeat Cultural Center.

This year has been especially exciting for the center. In August, Cheatom secured a 25-year lease, providing some stability for the venue's future. She also received a $1 million grant that will fund both essential repairs and new improvements.

As a teenager, Cheatom used to hang out at the old water tower before she turned it into the WorldBeat Cultural Center.

Beth Accomando / KPBS Makeda "Dread" Cheatom stands in what she hopes will be the African section of the WorldBeat Cultural Center's museum space on Dec. 4, 2024.

"If I can turn this old water tower into a cultural center, all of us can change the world for a better place and make our cities grow," Cheatom said. "So whatever you do, you have to take a part of making this world a joyful world."

Cheatom exudes positivity and passion in all she does. She is currently working on a budget for next year and has plans to create a dedicated museum space, as well as a media studio where young people can learn about audio, podcasting and production. She also plans to offer leadership classes about kindness and reciprocity.

"There's too much ugliness that's going around, people saying what they want to say, ugly things," Cheatom said. "But we have to be kind, and kindness is so important. And that's what we represent at the WorldBeat Center. And that's what we're going to continue to teach is compassion."

Another exciting prospect for the future is Balboa Park's plan for a Cultural Plaza between WorldBeat Cultural Center and Centro Cultural de la Raza.



"It's going to be really nice," Cheatom said. "There will be booths and just alive with people and kids running, and poetry, and just a place for us all to be together and commune. We've been left alone on this end of the park. So we kept on going up and asking, and we're going to just liven up this end with more activities, cultural activities. Culture is so important."

This Sunday, WorldBeat will host the Mystic Market. On Dec. 14, it will hold a Reparations Town Hall, and on Dec. 26, it will kick off the 44th Annual Kwanzaa celebration.