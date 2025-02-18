Oceanside International Film Festival celebrates activism, individuality and surf culture

The 14th annual Oceanside International Film Festival (OIFF) runs Tuesday night through Saturday at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside's Cultural District.

The festival proudly marches to the beat of a different drummer. Rather than seeking big Hollywood films or following the latest trends, OIFF remains committed to its core values centered on environment, acceptance, individuality and surf culture.

The opening night film, "The Cigarette Surfboard," embodies many of these themes. Ben Judkins' documentary follows surfer and activist Taylor Lane, who was inspired by the Vissla/ Surfrider Foundation Creators and Innovators Upcycle Contest to craft a functional surfboard using 10,000 cigarette butts collected from California beaches. Lane also wanted to see if the "Ciggy Board" could serve as a symbol for a grassroots campaign holding Big Tobacco accountable for its toxic waste.

The film is a beautiful and inspiring portrait of activism. Judkins and Lane will attend tonight's screening for Q&A.

One of the festival's standout documentaries is "Call Me Mule," screening Thursday. The film tells the story of a man who refuses to live indoors, instead roaming the West with his three mules.

Directed by John McDonald and Nina Schwanse, the documentary lets much of Mule's life unfold through wordless, attentively-shot montages that depict his daily routine, from cooking meals to shoeing his mules. The film also chronicles his many encounters with law enforcement, who repeatedly attempt to prevent him from living outdoors. We hear Mule making impassioned speeches about his right to exist as he chooses, reinforcing the festival's celebration of individuality and resistance to conformity.

Ami Paris Riz Ahmed stars in the short film "Dammi" (2023), one of the shorts screening at the Oceanside International Film Festival.

This year's shorts program includes a pair of films featuring well-known actors and an international perspective. Riz Ahmed stars in "Dammi," a Paris-set film about a young man dealing with his past, his estranged parents and his lost Arab identity. Directed by Yann Demange, the film is told in a visually poetic and compelling style.

Meraki Films Tom Holland stars in "Last Call" (2022), one of the short films showcased at the 2025 Oceanside International Film Festival.

From the United Kingdom, "Last Call" features actor Tom Holland in a drama directed by his younger brother, Harry Holland. The film also stars Lindsay Duncan.

OIFF showcases feature films, shorts, documentaries and post-screening discussions through Saturday at the Brooks Theatre. For those attending, I highly recommend catching at least one shorts program in addition to a feature. Shorts blocks offer a diverse mix of storytelling in one sitting, often with filmmakers in attendance.

