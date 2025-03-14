How Vista became the first San Diego city to host a public cannabis festival

Not all cities have welcomed the cannabis business with open arms.

But the city of Vista has.

"Vista is really going to be kind of the flagship when it comes to cannabis in San Diego County, since we were at the tip of the spear when it came to legalization," said former Vista city council member Joe Green. "We were able to get the best dispensaries, the best brands and the best people to really invest within our city, and they've really become a part of the fabric of our community."

Green helped pass cannabis-friendly regulations in the city that allowed dispensaries to open and later public consumption events.

As a result, The Farmers Cup will be the first cannabis event on public property where cannabis can be purchased and consumed.

Before the Farmers Cup, all events were held on private property.

But before we give you the details of the event, let’s walk you through how Vista got here.

"Vista has really been a pioneer when it comes to how we allocate the cannabis revenue. We're not necessarily trying to line the city's pockets with this revenue. We want to give back to the community," Green said.

The sales tax on cannabis has raised $5 to $7 million a year for Vista’s budget.

The revenue pays for sheriff's deputies, park rangers, and youth scholarships.

"So whether you're looking to play Pop Warner football, you want to play soccer, you want to play baseball ... or maybe you're a kid who's in band who can't afford to get an instrument at your school. The city of Vista has a scholarship program, with cannabis funds allocated just for families that need scholarships for their children," Green said.

Before cannabis was legalized, Green said there were 21 illegal dispensaries in Vista. But now, "We have zero illegal dispensaries."

Green added, "Legalizing (cannabis) allowed us to make it more safe for our community. All products are tested, all products are taxed, and all revenue goes back to your community for positive change, which is what it's all about."

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Event organizers Joe Green (left) and Joshua Caruso pose for a photo at the Moonlight Ampitheatre in Vista, Calif. on March 10, 2025. Green is a former Vista city council member and Caruso is the CEO of The Farmers Cup.

Legalizing cannabis was one thing. Normalizing its use was next on the list. And that included an event — something Josh Caruso, the CEO of Farmers Cup, had been trying to do since 2018.

"I called every single municipality from National City ... up by Humboldt County, and every single one of them told me, 'we're not ready. We don't know what you're trying to do. It sounds crazy.' Some of them even hung up on me. They thought it was a joke. And finally I called Vista, California," Caruso said.

Vista was the only city to give the green light to host the first ever licensed cannabis event.

But what does that even mean?

"This is a public event on public property — city owned property specifically — that changed the law within their own city to allow cannabis consumption. That means we can smoke cannabis and use cannabis products on this property legally without anybody saying anything about it.," Caruso said.

Sheriff's deputies will be at the event for security, but won’t care about cannabis use.

Caruso says this is a game changer for cannabis culture.

"For this point, that we can do this legally in public, it is a stepping stone for our whole culture," he said. "We're going to have everybody come together, all ages 21 and up (are) allowed. But we've had a lot of the senior community excited about this, too."

Sahara Bernes, the operations manager for Cake House Vista, says there are still misconceptions about cannabis use.

"Some of the misconceptions are that people are just using it recreationally, just to get high. But it's beyond that," she said. "People are using it for ADHD, they're using it for pain management. We have a large senior community who comes in and purchases items for their aches and pains. We have cancer patients who come in and they're looking for things to ease their nausea and get through the day."

Cake House was one of the first dispensaries to open in Vista and will be the cannabis sponsor for the event.

"Five years ago, you couldn't go somewhere and shop in a safe environment. So we're so blessed to be a part of this, where you can go to an event and it's safe," Bernes said.

Event organizers say they want to break new ground. Other city and county officials will be watching how it turns out.

"We're looking at making and taking these events to other cities across California and across the nation. It's an educational event. It's a fun event. It's music if you like to dance and have a great time. And we really think that this is just the first event of many to come," Green said.

The festival includes an award ceremony for a cannabis competition, musical performances, and food trucks.

The cash only event is 21 and up and starts at 11 a.m. at Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista.

Tickets are required for entry.