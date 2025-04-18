Drag, punk and TikTok stardom: Memoirs from RuPaul, Mark Hoppus and Dylan Mulvaney get personal

Celebrity memoirs offer private glimpses into lives lived publicly. While some fade quickly, others stand out for their candor and depth, offering more than just tales of fame. They present vulnerable, insightful narratives that go beyond the curated image seen through a lens.

That’s especially true of three stars with strong San Diego ties: RuPaul, Mark Hoppus and Dylan Mulvaney. Their memoirs deliver raw, intimate portraits of life behind the spotlight.

We spoke with Meet Cute bookstore owner Becca, LGBTQ+ activist and drag queen Amber St. James and author and journalist Dan Ozzi to explore the resonance and impact of these books.

'Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer' by Dylan Mulvaney

Jordan Strauss / Invision, AP Dylan Mulvaney attends the premiere of "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Just a few months later, in March 2025, she released her memoir, "Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer."

Mulvaney’s memoir, “Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer,” was released in March. The trans TikTok star, singer and actor writes about her transition, her rise to social media stardom and the backlash following the Bud Light promotion scandal widely dubbed “ Beergate .”

Mulvaney’s voice is witty, relatable and irresistibly charming. Her memoir is a mix of diary entries, essays and illustrations that reflect an insightful, unfiltered account of her gender journey.

“When I started my ‘ Days of Girlhood ’ series on TikTok, I decided to show the good and the bad; the pretty and the raw; the ups and the downs of transition,” Mulvaney writes in a letter to her readers. “I want to do the same thing with this book … This book is the most authentic version of myself — she’s messy!”

Becca called the memoir “sharply funny and relentlessly hopeful,” adding that, like Mulvaney’s online persona, it’s “fearlessly honest.” She said the book offers “both a peek behind the curtain of her sometimes wonderful, sometimes terrifying experience with fame, and an understanding of how she came to be the woman she is today.”

“Paper Doll” is both a personal archive and a beacon for others — a vibrant voice offering empathy and connection.



'The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir' by RuPaul

Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS RuPaul addresses a packed crowd at The Observatory in San Diego on March 19, 2025. The event marked the final stop on his book tour for "The House of Hidden Meanings," a memoir that revisits his San Diego childhood.

RuPaul’s memoir, “The House of Hidden Meanings,” released in March, peels back the layers of an icon known for glamour and confidence. Beneath the towering wigs and biting wit is someone who is deeply human, introspective and sincere.

The prose is almost lyrical as RuPaul recounts a life of transformation, from a childhood trauma to creative discovery to stardom.

“Life comes in seasons,” he writes. “There are seasons where you are driving through a snowstorm … but then there are those seasons when the snowglobe is being shaken all around you and you’re standing in place, looking up to try to see where the scattered world is all going to fall."

More than memories, his reflections feel like emotional excavation — digging through the past to uncover meaning. He writes with humor and self-awareness, offering truths about mental health, identity and spiritual growth.

St. James described the reading experience as “like catching up and having a good ol’ tea session with your best Judy.” She praised RuPaul’s openness and vulnerability, calling the memoir “raw-ly empowering.”

'Fahrenheit-182' by Mark Hoppus and Dan Ozzi

Hoppus' memoir, “Fahrenheit-182,” arrived this month. It’s disarmingly funny, wry and unfiltered — like a conversation in the back of a tour van. He pokes fun at himself, but the humor builds toward deep vulnerability.

Co-writer Ozzi says the book is told in three acts. The first covers Hoppus’ childhood in the Mojave Desert and discovering skateboarding culture. The second follows Blink-182’s formation in San Diego and its chaotic rise. The final act gets personal, revealing Hoppus’ mental health struggles and cancer diagnosis.

Suzanne Plunkett / AP Blink 182 accepts the award for Best Group Video for "All the Small Things" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, 2000, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. From left: Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

“I spent many days in Mark’s house where he just told me stories for hours while I recorded,” Ozzi said. “In a lot of instances, the words you see in the book are almost verbatim.”

Hoppus writes with honesty, even when it hurts.

“I like creating things that make people happy. I don’t like chaos … But with that desire to please people comes the fear of letting them down,” he writes. “You can still save yourself. Put down the book and walk away. There’s nothing more honest I can say. You didn’t. I warned you.”

Ozzi called the book a kind of “bromance,” highlighting Hoppus’ collaboration with Tom DeLonge and the emotional toll of their separation.