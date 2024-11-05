Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Border & Immigration

A sobering display of lives lost along the border

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published November 5, 2024 at 1:53 PM PST
The ofrenda for migrants who died crossing the border features a large Catholic rosary, which are traditionally decorated with prayer beads. This version is is decorated with stylized depictions of human skulls known as calaveras.
Nanzi Muro
The ofrenda for migrants who died crossing the border features a large Catholic rosary, which are traditionally decorated with prayer beads. This version is is decorated with stylized depictions of human skulls known as calaveras.

It’s a tragic scene too often repeated in the unforgiving borderlands. Meager belongings — a pack of cigarettes, empty bottle of water, a pair of shoelaces — scattered next to a lifeless body.

The deep, sorrowful meaning of these mundane objects is now on display as part of a Día de Muertos ofrenda dedicated to the thousands of migrants who've died trying to cross the southern border illegally.

"They are not just a number," said artist Nanzi Muro. "They were humans. They had goals and dreams."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

She erected the ofrenda inside a horse trailer parked next to the border wall in San Ysidro. It’s decorated with bunches of bright orange marigolds and illuminated by dozens of candles.

Muro also included used lighters, an abandoned backpack and other "elements and things that people find next to a body (along the border)."

More than 500 migrants die trying to cross the southern border every year, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB).

The ofrenda is also a protest to federal policies that have made crossing the border even more dangerous — policies like former President Donald Trump’s border wall and President Joe Biden’s asylum crackdown, she added.

"I don’t believe that a person should lose their life because they’re looking for better opportunities," Muro said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Dozens of candles illuminate the Dia de los Muertos ofrenda honoring migrants who died crossing the border illegally.
Nanzi Muro
Dozens of candles illuminate the Dia de los Muertos ofrenda honoring migrants who died crossing the border illegally.

Deaths are just one aspect of the ongoing humanitarian crisis along the border. So far this year, more than 570 migrants have been admitted to UC San Diego Health for injuries related to illegal crossings, according to the hospital system’s records.

It’s already a new record with two months still to go in 2024. In 2023, the hospital admitted 440 migrants, records show.

The majority of injuries come from people falling from the 30-foot wall installed during the Trump administration. Raising the height of the wall from 18 to 30 feet has had a dramatic impact on the number and severity of injuries, according to emergency room doctors.

Tags

Border & Immigration South BayLatinxHolidays
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis
More News