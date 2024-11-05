A sobering display of lives lost along the border

It’s a tragic scene too often repeated in the unforgiving borderlands. Meager belongings — a pack of cigarettes, empty bottle of water, a pair of shoelaces — scattered next to a lifeless body.

The deep, sorrowful meaning of these mundane objects is now on display as part of a Día de Muertos ofrenda dedicated to the thousands of migrants who've died trying to cross the southern border illegally.

"They are not just a number," said artist Nanzi Muro. "They were humans. They had goals and dreams."

She erected the ofrenda inside a horse trailer parked next to the border wall in San Ysidro. It’s decorated with bunches of bright orange marigolds and illuminated by dozens of candles.

Muro also included used lighters, an abandoned backpack and other "elements and things that people find next to a body (along the border)."

More than 500 migrants die trying to cross the southern border every year, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB).

The ofrenda is also a protest to federal policies that have made crossing the border even more dangerous — policies like former President Donald Trump’s border wall and President Joe Biden’s asylum crackdown, she added.

"I don’t believe that a person should lose their life because they’re looking for better opportunities," Muro said.

Nanzi Muro Dozens of candles illuminate the Dia de los Muertos ofrenda honoring migrants who died crossing the border illegally.

Deaths are just one aspect of the ongoing humanitarian crisis along the border. So far this year, more than 570 migrants have been admitted to UC San Diego Health for injuries related to illegal crossings, according to the hospital system’s records.

It’s already a new record with two months still to go in 2024. In 2023, the hospital admitted 440 migrants, records show.