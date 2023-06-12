Give Now
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a popular Mexican tradition devoted to celebrating death, life and memories of the departed. Its roots date back to before the arrival of the Spanish to the Indigenous peoples of Mexico, who held parties to help guide the departed to their final place of rest. It was also believed that the dead could return to the world of the living — at least temporarily.

Leer en español

Submit your memory

This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. The last day to submit is Oct. 22. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.

If you have a remembrance you want to share, submit it in the form below.
If you're having trouble with the form, check out other ways to submit your ofrenda here.

Kpbs day of the dead with pumpkins painted in the shape of skulls with colorful red and yellow paint

Day of the dead - table of snacks, cookies, food, and lots of candles on a candle with paper crafts

KPBS day of the dead baked cookies

Other ways to submit