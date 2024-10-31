San Diego weekend arts events: 'La bohème,' Malashock and Día de Muertos

Top picks | Live music picks | More arts and culture weekend events

Top picks

Malashock Dance: 'Cultivate'

Dance, Contemporary | This production from contemporary dance company Malashock features four works, including three by Christopher K. Morgan, including a world premiere of "The Dulling Effect," inspired by a 90-year-old study that explored the impact of technology (in that case, radio) on the user’s mental capacity. Another work is a collaboration by Morgan, the dance company's new artistic director, with founding director John Malashock that was commissioned by the San Diego Museum of Art and based on Arshile Gorky's painting "A Child's Companion."

Details : 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Saville Theater at City College, 14th and C St., East Village. $10-$50.

Karli Cadel San Diego Opera's drive-in production of "La bohème" is shown on Oct. 24, 2020.

San Diego Opera: 'La bohème'

Theater, Music | San Diego Opera is kicking off its 60th season with one of the organization's most beloved operas (and the first it ever produced). Giacomo Puccini's "La bohème" tells the story of a group of Parisian artists as they struggle with creativity, success, friendship and romance — accompanied by a powerful and legendary score. "La bohème" is generally thought of as one of the most popular operas, and the musicals "Rent" and "Moulin Rouge" are considered adaptations of the story. San Diego Opera will project English- and Spanish-language translations above the stage. Keturah Stickann directs.

Details : 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1-3. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. $23-$270.

Courtesy of Alvaro Alvarez At left, a stalled high-rise construction project is shown near Rosarito, Mexico in an undated photo. At right, Alvaro Alvarez's art work from the series "46 Renacimientos" depicts the same building in a sculptural painting.

Alvaro Alvarez: ‘46 Renacimientos’

Visual art, Día de Muertos | At the height of the 2008 housing crisis, 46 high-rise construction projects were abandoned from Tijuana to Ensenada. The Coastal Corridor of Tijuana, Rosarito and Ensenada (COCOTREN) is a chain of proposed developments along a 90-mile stretch of Baja's coast. Architectural artist Alvaro Alvarez immortalized those “skeletons” through art, creating sculptural paintings to honor each abandoned building. The project, titled "46 Renacimientos," doesn't have an ideal translation into English, Alvarez says, but likens it to "revivals" or "rebirths." He'll install the works as a Día de Muertos altar on Saturday in San Ysidro.

Details : Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. BLK Box Gallery, 195 Virginia Ave., San Ysidro. Free.

Disney Publishing Group The book cover is shown for "Because" by Mo Willems and Amber Ren.

'Because: A Symphony of Serendipity'

Music, Books, Family | The San Diego Symphony presents a musical adaptation of Mo Willems and Amber Ren's children's book, "Because." The work is composed by contemporary American composer Jessie Montgomery. This concert, which is intended for young audiences, will also spotlight some Latin American composers and celebrate Día de Muertos.

Details : 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown. $29-$52.



The Old Globe's CoLAB: Dia de los Muertos

Theater, Music, Dance, Food, Heritage, Family | Casa Familiar's Day of the Dead celebration in San Ysidro will feature theatrical performances of a play that was written by members of the San Ysidro community. The Old Globe partnered with Casa Familiar to host CoLAB playwriting workshops earlier this year, and the resultant script will be performed during the event. Mariachi music, food, games and a community altar will also fill the evening.

The following day, in City Heights, the Globe's CoLAB crew will perform the play again. San Diego Ballet, Baile Folklorico Sabor a mi Tierra, Fern St. Circus, Mariachi Victoria, San Diego Guild of Puppetry, Drummers Without Borders, Dead End Car Club and many more performance and art groups will be on hand.

Details: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Civic Center Park, 212 W. Park Ave., San Ysidro. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 4455 Wightman St., City Heights. Free.

Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips. Explore the altar

Vicki Walsh: 'Animals to Limbs'

Visual art | Local artist and gallerist Vicki Walsh opens a solo show of her pen and ink works, titled "Animals to Limbs." The works are deeply personal, finely detailed, and yes, there are animals. Walsh is also celebrating four years of her exhibition and workshop venue, SIP Art Space.

Details : Opens with a reception 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. On view by appointment through Dec. 13. SIP Art Space, 215 S. Pacific St. #104. Free.

Adam Belt Adam Belt's immersive "Somewhere Outside of Kayenta" installation is shown at ICE Gallery in an undated photo.

Adam Belt: 'Somewhere Outside of Kayenta'

Visual art | Artist Adam Belt has transformed ICE Gallery into an immersive light installation using minimal materials — the gallery's skylight and a stretched fabric as a dropped ceiling. Belt recently posted a mind-boggling video of the installation on social media that feels otherworldly. His work is mesmerizing and a little unsettling, playing with light and negative space.

Details: Opens with a reception 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, or viewable by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. ICE Gallery (inside Bread & Salt), 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.



Diwali Festival of Lights

Heritage, Holidays, Family | Diwali, or Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights, celebrated this year beginning Oct. 31. Many people observe Diwali for five days, and the celebrations are often marked with floral garlands and lamps or fireworks. KPBS has rounded up some local Diwali events, and you can find the list here:

More arts and culture weekend events