Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

San Diego weekend arts events: 'La bohème,' Malashock and Día de Muertos

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter/Podcast Host
Published October 31, 2024 at 11:18 AM PDT
Malashock Dance dancers Natalia Hill, Lauren Christie and Chelsea Zeffiro are shown performing choreography by Gina Bolles Sorensen and Kyle Sorensen in an undated photo.
Doug McMinimy
Malashock Dance dancers Natalia Hill, Lauren Christie and Chelsea Zeffiro are shown performing choreography by Gina Bolles Sorensen and Kyle Sorensen in an undated photo.

Top picks | Live music picks | More arts and culture weekend events

Top picks

Malashock Dance: 'Cultivate'

Dance, Contemporary | This production from contemporary dance company Malashock features four works, including three by Christopher K. Morgan, including a world premiere of "The Dulling Effect," inspired by a 90-year-old study that explored the impact of technology (in that case, radio) on the user’s mental capacity. Another work is a collaboration by Morgan, the dance company's new artistic director, with founding director John Malashock that was commissioned by the San Diego Museum of Art and based on Arshile Gorky's painting "A Child's Companion."

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Saville Theater at City College, 14th and C St., East Village. $10-$50.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Ana María Martínez is the cold-handed Mimì in San Diego Opera's drive-in production of "La Bohème" on October 24, 2020. Performances run through November 1.
Karli Cadel
San Diego Opera's drive-in production of "La bohème" is shown on Oct. 24, 2020.

San Diego Opera: 'La bohème'

Theater, Music | San Diego Opera is kicking off its 60th season with one of the organization's most beloved operas (and the first it ever produced). Giacomo Puccini's "La bohème" tells the story of a group of Parisian artists as they struggle with creativity, success, friendship and romance — accompanied by a powerful and legendary score. "La bohème" is generally thought of as one of the most popular operas, and the musicals "Rent" and "Moulin Rouge" are considered adaptations of the story. San Diego Opera will project English- and Spanish-language translations above the stage. Keturah Stickann directs.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1-3. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. $23-$270.

At left, a stalled high-rise construction project is shown near Rosarito, Mexico in an undated photo. At right, Alvaro Alvarez's art work from the series "46 Renacimientos" depicts the same building in a sculptural painting.
Courtesy of Alvaro Alvarez
At left, a stalled high-rise construction project is shown near Rosarito, Mexico in an undated photo. At right, Alvaro Alvarez's art work from the series "46 Renacimientos" depicts the same building in a sculptural painting.

Alvaro Alvarez: ‘46 Renacimientos’

Visual art, Día de Muertos | At the height of the 2008 housing crisis, 46 high-rise construction projects were abandoned from Tijuana to Ensenada. The Coastal Corridor of Tijuana, Rosarito and Ensenada (COCOTREN) is a chain of proposed developments along a 90-mile stretch of Baja's coast. Architectural artist Alvaro Alvarez immortalized those “skeletons” through art, creating sculptural paintings to honor each abandoned building. The project, titled "46 Renacimientos," doesn't have an ideal translation into English, Alvarez says, but likens it to "revivals" or "rebirths." He'll install the works as a Día de Muertos altar on Saturday in San Ysidro.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
At left, a stalled high-rise construction project is shown near Rosarito, Mexico in an undated photo. At right, Alvaro Alvarez's art work from the series "46 Renacimientos" depicts the same building in a sculptural painting.
Arts & Culture
Día de Muertos exhibit revives Baja's abandoned buildings as lost souls
Julia Dixon Evans

Details: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. BLK Box Gallery, 195 Virginia Ave., San Ysidro. Free.

The book cover is shown for "Because" by Mo Willems and Amber Ren.
Disney Publishing Group
The book cover is shown for "Because" by Mo Willems and Amber Ren.

'Because: A Symphony of Serendipity'

Music, Books, Family | The San Diego Symphony presents a musical adaptation of Mo Willems and Amber Ren's children's book, "Because." The work is composed by contemporary American composer Jessie Montgomery. This concert, which is intended for young audiences, will also spotlight some Latin American composers and celebrate Día de Muertos.

Details: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown. $29-$52.

The Old Globe's CoLAB: Dia de los Muertos

Theater, Music, Dance, Food, Heritage, Family | Casa Familiar's Day of the Dead celebration in San Ysidro will feature theatrical performances of a play that was written by members of the San Ysidro community. The Old Globe partnered with Casa Familiar to host CoLAB playwriting workshops earlier this year, and the resultant script will be performed during the event. Mariachi music, food, games and a community altar will also fill the evening.

The following day, in City Heights, the Globe's CoLAB crew will perform the play again. San Diego Ballet, Baile Folklorico Sabor a mi Tierra, Fern St. Circus, Mariachi Victoria, San Diego Guild of Puppetry, Drummers Without Borders, Dead End Car Club and many more performance and art groups will be on hand.

Details: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Civic Center Park, 212 W. Park Ave., San Ysidro. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 4455 Wightman St., City Heights. Free.

Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips.
Explore the altar

Vicki Walsh: 'Animals to Limbs'

Visual art | Local artist and gallerist Vicki Walsh opens a solo show of her pen and ink works, titled "Animals to Limbs." The works are deeply personal, finely detailed, and yes, there are animals. Walsh is also celebrating four years of her exhibition and workshop venue, SIP Art Space.

Details: Opens with a reception 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. On view by appointment through Dec. 13. SIP Art Space, 215 S. Pacific St. #104. Free.

Adam Belt's immersive "Somewhere Outside of Kayenta" installation is shown at ICE Gallery in an undated photo.
Adam Belt
Adam Belt's immersive "Somewhere Outside of Kayenta" installation is shown at ICE Gallery in an undated photo.

Adam Belt: 'Somewhere Outside of Kayenta'

Visual art | Artist Adam Belt has transformed ICE Gallery into an immersive light installation using minimal materials — the gallery's skylight and a stretched fabric as a dropped ceiling. Belt recently posted a mind-boggling video of the installation on social media that feels otherworldly. His work is mesmerizing and a little unsettling, playing with light and negative space.

Details: Opens with a reception 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, or viewable by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. ICE Gallery (inside Bread & Salt), 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

Diwali Festival of Lights

Heritage, Holidays, Family | Diwali, or Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights, celebrated this year beginning Oct. 31. Many people observe Diwali for five days, and the celebrations are often marked with floral garlands and lamps or fireworks. KPBS has rounded up some local Diwali events, and you can find the list here:

Women shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi.
Living
Where to celebrate Diwali in San Diego
Brenden Tuccinardi

Live music picks

* Indicates local act

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

More arts and culture weekend events

Event Date Time Location
San Diego Halloween Film Festival 2024 10/31/24 7 PM Cinema Under The Stars
'Poe and His Progeny' 10/31/24 6 PM Villa Montezuma Museum
'For Dear Life: Art, Medicine, and Disability' 10/31/24 10 AM Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego: La Jolla
Culture Clash’s 40th Anniversary Desmadre 11/3/24 7:30 PM Balboa Theatre
San Diego Coffee Festival 11/2/24 9 AM Broadway Pier
4th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration 11/2/24 3 PM Downtown Chula Vista
Día de los Muertos celebration at the Sherman Heights Community Center 11/2/24 2 PM Sherman Heights Community Center
Ramona Art, Wine and Music Festival 2024 11/2/24 11 AM Begent Ranch

Tags

Arts & Culture Weekend Arts PreviewDanceVisual ArtsMusicTheaterHolidaysKidsBooksFamilyFoodLatinx
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene. Previously, Julia wrote the weekly Culture Report for Voice of San Diego and has reported on arts, culture, books, music, television, dining, the outdoors and more for The A.V. Club, Literary Hub and San Diego CityBeat. She studied literature at UCSD (where she was an oboist in the La Jolla Symphony), and is a published novelist and short fiction writer. She is the founder of Last Exit, a local reading series and literary journal, and she won the 2019 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Julia lives with her family in North Park and loves trail running, vegan tacos and live music.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
Got a question or tip for KPBS/Arts?

More News