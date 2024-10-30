Where to celebrate Diwali in San Diego

In the coming days, Diwali, also known as Deepvali, or the Hindu festival of lights will be celebrated by around 1 billion people worldwide, including the U.S.

Diwali follows the lunar calendar and this year, the main holiday falls on Oct. 31. Diwali traditionally lasts five days , although many people observe one day celebrations depending on where they live and how they celebrate.

Diwali is often a celebration associated with hope and the victory of good over evil. It’s not just celebrated by Indians and Hindus — Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists also celebrate Diwali. In India, people will place garlands of flowers around statues of deities, decorate their houses with lamps, and at night, paths and streets leading to temples will be lit up with oil lamps. Sometimes there are even fireworks.

Here in San Diego there are several events you can go to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Check them out below.