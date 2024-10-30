Give Now
Where to celebrate Diwali in San Diego

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:57 PM PDT
Women shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi.
Channi Anand
/
AP
Women shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi.

In the coming days, Diwali, also known as Deepvali, or the Hindu festival of lights will be celebrated by around 1 billion people worldwide, including the U.S.

Diwali follows the lunar calendar and this year, the main holiday falls on Oct. 31. Diwali traditionally lasts five days, although many people observe one day celebrations depending on where they live and how they celebrate.

Diwali is often a celebration associated with hope and the victory of good over evil. It’s not just celebrated by Indians and Hindus — Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists also celebrate Diwali. In India, people will place garlands of flowers around statues of deities, decorate their houses with lamps, and at night, paths and streets leading to temples will be lit up with oil lamps. Sometimes there are even fireworks.

Here in San Diego there are several events you can go to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Check them out below.

Diwali Celebration

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 from 3 PM to 5 PM
Rancho Bernardo Library
Free
Happy Diwali

Celebrate Halloween & Diwali

Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Rancho Peñasquitos Library
Free
Celebrate Diwali: Poker Night at the APIDA Center

Celebrate Diwali: Poker Night at the APIDA Center

Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM
Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Resource Center (APIDA)
Celebrate Diwali: D.I.Y. Chai

Celebrate Diwali: D.I.Y. Chai

Friday, November 1, 2024 from 1 PM to 2 PM
Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Resource Center (APIDA)
Free
Diwali Celebration

Diwali Celebration in Poway

Sunday, November 3, 2024 from 2 PM to 4 PM
Poway Branch Library
Free
Happy Diwali

Get Together: Diwali Banquet

Sunday, November 3, 2024 from 6 PM to 10 PM
Four Points by Sheraton
Free - $40
Celebrate Diwali: Rangoli Coasters

Celebrate Diwali: Rangoli Coasters

Monday, November 4, 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM
Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Resource Center (APIDA)
Free
Create-it Thursday: Diwali Rangoli Rice Art

Diwali Rangoli Rice Art at Skyline Hills Library

Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 4 PM to 4:45 PM
Skyline Hills Library
Free

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
